UL Solutions Warns of Unauthorized UL Marks on Swinging-type Fire Doors

NORTHBROOK, Ill., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL Solutions that the swinging-type fire doors identified below bear unauthorized UL Certification Marks. The swinging-type fire door has not been evaluated by UL Solutions to the appropriate Safety Standards and it is unknown if the fire door complies with any safety requirements.

UL Solutions logo (PRNewsfoto/UL Solutions) (PRNewswire)

Name of Product: Swinging-type Fire Door

Remedy: UL Solutions recommends that this product be removed from service.

Identification on the Products:

An authorized UL Certification Mark for swinging-type fire doors includes the word "CERTIFIED" or "CLASSIFIED" adjacent to the UL symbol.

The unauthorized reference to UL on the swinging-type fire door covered by this notice bears only a UL symbol, with the word "CERTIFIED" or "CLASSIFIED" omitted, and the following:

Certificate of Compliance

TDK

PUERTAS

ZONA DE PROYECTOS IMPORTACIONES

Identification on the Packaging:

TDK

WWW.ZDP.COM.CO

ZONA DE

PROYECTOS

IMPORTACIONES

For photos please visit ul.com

Known to be distributed and sold by: Zona de Proyectos Importaciones (www.zdp.com.co) in Colombia, may have been sold by others.

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

Peyton Zylke

Corporate Communications

UL Solutions

847.226.3483

Peyton.Zylke@ul.com

Release No. 2023PN-5

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UL Solutions