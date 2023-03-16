CodeSignal Tech Screen Usage Skyrockets, Announces Cutting-Edge IDE Enhancements and Promotions of Sophia Baik and Brenna Lenoir

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeSignal, the leading technical interview and assessment solution, today announced new product enhancements, significant product adoption, and the doubling of employee headcount.

CodeSignal Tech Screen , a solution for first-round technical phone screens, has seen significant product adoption amongst new and existing customers. With CodeSignal Tech Screen, candidates are able to move through the hiring process quicker, with an average of 6.2 days from invitation to completion. And when surveyed, more than 3 out of 4 candidates said they preferred CodeSignal Tech Screen to alternatives, highlighting the product's ability to enhance companies' candidate experience.

Candidates also favor CodeSignal's Integrated Development Environment (IDE) , as it's known as the most realistic on the market. With the release of its debugger feature, an essential engineering tool, CodeSignal comes even closer to simulating realistic coding environments. The debugger allows candidates to identify coding errors during their technical assessments, enhancing their ability to showcase their coding skills to potential employers. Currently not offered by any other interview or assessment platform on the market, it is an essential feature of a fully functioning IDE.

"Since inception, we've enhanced our ability to mimic real-world coding scenarios, allowing our customers to go beyond the noise and receive a stronger signal of a candidate's skill. Our IDE provides candidates with an environment that feels just like coding locally, so candidates can focus on showing off their skills instead of navigating a cumbersome tool," says Peter Lu, SVP of Product at CodeSignal.

Another key driver of CodeSignal's forward momentum is the announcement of Sophia Baik's promotion to Chief Operating Officer and Brenna Lenoir's promotion to Senior Vice President of Marketing. Baik brings over fifteen years to the role, having previously held positions at Beepi, Wayfair, Zynga, and Lehman Brothers. Lenoir has previously led successful marketing teams at Cornerstone, Wiredrive, TeleSign, and Open Kernal Labs, and brings over twenty years of experience to the position.

"We are fortunate to have Sophia Baik and Brenna Lenoir on our team, and I have watched each of them play a critical role in the overall success of CodeSignal," says Tigran Sloyan, CEO & Co-Founder of CodeSignal. "I'm ecstatic for the impact they will have in their respective roles as we continue to prioritize upward mobility and invest in our employees in 2023."

This news coincides with CodeSignal's second year of doubling their employee headcount and a growth of 107% YoY in their global workforce.

TrustRadius awards for Best Relationship, Best Feature Set, and Best Value for Price. Receivedawards for Best Relationship, Best Feature Set, and Best Value for Price.

2023 Great Place to Work award with 97% of CodeSignal's U.S. employees rating the company as a great place to work - 40 points higher than typical U.S.-based companies. Won theaward with 97% of CodeSignal's U.S. employees rating the company as a great place to work - 40 points higher than typical U.S.-based companies.

BuiltIn's Best Places to Work: Fully Remote 2023 Award . Earned

Featured in Gartner's Innovation Insights for Technical Assessment Platforms report.

About CodeSignal

CodeSignal is the leading technical interview and assessment solution, helping companies identify the right candidates with the right skills—even if they don't have the "right" profile. For far too long, companies have spent too much time sifting through all the noise produced by traditional resumes, homegrown assessments, and inconsistent interviews, when all they really want to know is how well candidates can do the job.

CodeSignal helps companies go beyond the noise with smarter assessment questions, a simpler process, and a stronger platform. Founded in 2015, CodeSignal is trusted by leading companies like Netflix, Capital One, Meta, and Dropbox.

