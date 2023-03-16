Lex Machina Launches Enhanced Legal Analytics for Georgia State Court Modules

Lex Machina's newest state court release expands its coverage and provides unparalleled insights into over 310,000 civil cases filed in 26 Georgia courts, bringing the state court case total to over 3.8 million.

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lex Machina and LexisNexis recently released additional state courts to its platform, and now provides Legal Analytics for 26 Georgia state courts including the state courts and superior courts in Gwinnett County and Chatham County (the "Georgia Courts"). Consisting of more than 310,000 civil court cases filed in Georgia courts that serve a majority of the population of Georgia, the Georgia Courts modules give practitioners essential insights on judges, courts, law firms, individual attorneys, and parties in key venues in Georgia.

LexisNexis logo (PRNewswire)

The Georgia Courts represent significant state court venues. Together, they cover large swathes of the Atlanta and Savannah metropolitan areas, both of which are major commercial and cultural epicenters in which a combined total of over 6.5 million citizens reside and conduct business. They are important courts for civil cases involving torts, contracts, property, and other civil matters. Through machine learning and attorney review, Lex Machina has extracted crucial data-driven insights from millions of state court documents. Legal Analytics are now available for civil cases filed in any of these courts.

"A significant bulk of litigation happens in state courts, and of state court venues, Georgia is important because it has one of the fastest growing populations in the U.S.," said Chuan Qin, product manager at Lex Machina and lead on the Georgia state court module. "With our Legal Analytics for Georgia state courts, we enable legal professionals to leverage data-driven insights to sharpen their strategic skills to win their cases and win more business. The enhanced Georgia state court module is a crucial expansion to our rapidly growing coverage of all jurisdictions, while still maintaining the depth and accuracy that has become the hallmark of Lex Machina's Legal Analytics."

The Georgia Courts incorporate notable features such as filters for trial rulings, trial resolutions, and trial damages. It also incorporates an extensive collection of case types and document tags, including document tags for jury verdicts, complaints, answers, judgments, and orders re: summary judgment. Additionally, litigators can now use our States filter to conduct state-wide searches and get quantified, state-specific insights about judges, courts, law firms, attorneys, and parties. Legal professionals can leverage these unique parameters to further derive insights and benefit from the Legal Analytics.

With our current set of Georgia Court modules, our research uncovered the following data trends for all of the cases filed in the Georgia Courts between January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2022:

The total damages awarded at trial, excluding attorneys' fees, was $1.9 billion .

The judge with the highest number of cases in Chatham County State Court is Judge Gregory V Sapp (currently at 4,492 cases).

The number of cases filed in 2022 was 32,205.

The median time to trial (currently at 3,343 cases) was 519 days.

As the only Legal Analytics platform that combines an exclusive natural language processing technology with attorney review to analyze state court documents, Lex Machina is providing a unique solution to a significant technical challenge. In the absence of a unified system for state courts, Lex Machina does the difficult work of understanding the individual docketing practice of each state court system, and creates accurate analytics that reflect the unique aspects of the individual courts. This exclusive process allows Lex Machina to provide comprehensive data-driven insights about judges, law firms, individual attorneys, and parties in state courts. Lex Machina ensures the state court data and analytics are up to date by maintaining technology that continuously captures and enhances raw data from the state courts.

State court expansion remains a top priority at Lex Machina. We are adding modules on a court-by-court basis, with an emphasis on strict data quality and integrity. That includes downloading millions of state court documents to ensure that practitioners have access to the most complete, comprehensive, and accurate analytics available.

These state courts join the other state court modules already available on Lex Machina, comprising a current total of 49 state courts. The addition of the Georgia Court modules adds over 310,000 civil court cases filed since January 2016 to Lex Machina's state court database, bringing our total number of state court cases to over 3.8 million. We are proud of this key achievement in our state court journey.

Webcast: Launching Lex Machina's Enhanced Legal Analytics for Georgia State Courts

Lex Machina is hosting a webcast to launch the new Legal Analytics on March 16, 2023 at noon ET/9am PT with Chuan Qin (Product Manager at Lex Machina) and David Friedman (Customer Success Manager at Lex Machina), moderated by Carla Rydholm (Senior Director of Product Management). Register for the event or view a recording: https://pages.lexmachina.com/2023GeorgiaLaunch_LP.html

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional LexisNexis

LexisNexis Legal & Professional® provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,300 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

About Lex Machina

Lex Machina fundamentally changes how companies and law firms compete in the business and practice of law. The company provides strategic insights on judges, lawyers, law firms, parties, and other critical information across 20 federal practice areas and a rapidly growing number of state courts. Lex Machina allows law firms and companies to predict the behaviors and outcomes that different legal strategies will produce, enabling them to win cases and close business.

Lex Machina was named one of "Legal Tech's Most Promising Solution Providers" (CIO Review Awards 2022), "Greater Bay Area Top Workplaces 2022" (The San Francisco Chronicle Top Workplaces in the Bay Area 2022), "Legal Tech Company of the Year 2021" (CIO Review, 2021), "2021 Legal Technology Trailblazer" (National Law Journal Trailblazer Awards, 2021), Winner of the "Media Excellence" Award for Analytics/Big Data (13th Annual Media Excellence Award, 2021). Based in Silicon Valley, Lex Machina is part of LexisNexis, a leading global provider of legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics. For more information, please visit www.lexmachina.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lex Machina