Relativity6 Increases Headcount in Q1 and Continues Rapid Growth into 2023

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity6, a leading provider of artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for the insurance industry, announced today that it has doubled headcount in the first quarter of 2023. The company has hired additional Business Development Representatives, Account Executives, Marketing Managers to further strengthen its sales and marketing capabilities.

(PRNewsfoto/Relativity6) (PRNewswire)

"Our rapid growth over the past few years has been driven by our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients," said Alan Ringvald, CEO of Relativity6. "As we continue to expand our product portfolio and customer base, we recognize the importance of investing in top-tier talent to support our growth trajectory."

The new hires will be responsible for identifying new business opportunities, building relationships with prospective clients, and driving revenue growth. They will work closely with existing teams to develop and execute on strategic initiatives, and will play a critical role in helping the company achieve its ambitious growth targets.

"We are thrilled to welcome our new team members to Relativity6," said Ringvald. "Their experience and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to scale our operations and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

Relativity6's expansion comes on the heels of a successful year in 2022, during which the company achieved record growth and launched several new products and services. With its increased headcount and continued investment in innovation, the company is well-positioned to build on this momentum and drive even greater success in years to come.

About Relativity6

Relativity6's AI platform retrieves up-to-the-second information about a business in order to automatically detect its 6-digit NAICS code and verify its existence. Relativity6 is the fastest and most accurate NAICS detector on the market, improving commercial underwriting workflow and overall business classification and segmentation. For more information visit: www.relativity6.com

Contact:

Jon Ringvald

CPO

jon@relativity6.com

617-835-6096

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Relativity6