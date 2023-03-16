Shoreline Biosciences Presents Data at AACR 2023 Demonstrating Novel Methodology to Produce Clinical Scale iPSC-derived NK (iNK) Cells

SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoreline Biosciences, Inc. (Shoreline), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation cellular immunotherapies based on induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) utilizing its proprietary iPSC-derived natural killer (iNK) cell and macrophage (iMACs) platforms, today announced the presentation of preclinical data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting taking place in Orlando, FL, from April 14-19, 2023.

Details of the Shoreline poster are below:

Title: "A novel method for clinical scale production of natural killer cells from clonal master induced pluripotent stem cells with CISH knockout for next generation, off-the-shelf cancer immunotherapy"

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Natural Killer and Natural Killer T Cell-based Cellular Therapies

Session Date and Time: Monday April 17, 2023, 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 22

Abstract Number: 2919

About Shoreline Biosciences

Shoreline Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation cellular immunotherapies based on induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) utilizing its proprietary iPSC-derived natural killer (iNK) cell and macrophage (iMACs) platforms. The company's cellular design technologies are built on a deep understanding of iPSC differentiation, immune cell biology and genetic engineering that enable the development of specific effector cell types, including iNK cells and iMACs as allogeneic "off-the-shelf" cellular immunotherapies designed for durability, scalability, safety, and efficacy. Shoreline is advancing a pipeline of programs towards the clinic, on its own and with its strategic partners, Kite, a Gilead Company, and BeiGene, a global pharmaceutical company. Shoreline Biosciences is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

