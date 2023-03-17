2023 Top Blacks in Healthcare Awards Announced

CHICAGO, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackDoctor.org (BDO), the leading online health & wellness destination for Black consumers, announces the highly anticipated list of distinguished honorees for the 8th Annual Top Blacks in Healthcare Awards Gala and Thought Leadership Event. This is the return of BDO's signature event after a brief hiatus during the pandemic.

BDO Top Blacks in Healthcare to be held on April 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. (PRNewswire)

The celebration of Black excellence will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Washington, DC (1150 22nd St. NW). The historic day begins with the Thought Leadership Summit from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET and will culminate with the Top Blacks in Health Awards Gala from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m ET.

The Awards Gala, hosted by radio and television legend Donnie Simpson, will honor 14 individuals who have made outstanding contributions to healthcare. The award is recognizing their leadership through the intersection of healthcare advancement and disease prevention. Their vision, superior performance, and commitment to health equity are paramount to moving our community forward.

"These individuals have reached a very high level in their careers and BlackDoctor.org is honored to celebrate their success. Role models are important in the Black community and BDO is pleased to be able to shine a bright spotlight on their journey," said Reggie Ware, CEO of BlackDoctor.org.

The 2023 Top Blacks in Healthcare award recipients include:

Reshema Kemps-Polanco , Executive Vice President and US Head - Novartis Oncology

Reed Tuckson MD, FACP , Co-Founder - Black Coalition Against COVID

Rodney Cotton , Senior Vice President – Roche Diagnostics Corporation

Erica Taylor PhD , Vice President. Chief Marketing Officer – Genentech

Sam Conaway , President U.S. Sales Cardiology Group - Boston Scientific

Andrew Otoo PharmD , President, Global Vaccines - Merck & Company

Will Station , Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer - McKesson Medical Surgical

Veronica Jones , Chief Procurement Officer – Gilead Sciences

Torod Neptune , Senior Vice President, Chief Communications Officer – Medtronic

Sheri Humphrey , US Oncology Marketing Leader – Merck & Company

Monique Adams , Executive Director, Global Head, D&I in Clinical Trials – Sanofi

Ponda Motsepe-Ditshego MD , V.P. and Therapeutic Area Head Global Medical, General Medicine - Amgen

Dr. Christina Harris , Chief Health Equity Officer - Cedars-Sinai

Anthony P. Mack , Chairman & Chief Executive Officer - Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Award recipients will also be featured on the BlackDoctor.org website, BDO's social media platforms, and other related media. Currently, BlackDoctor.org has a total monthly audience reach of more than 20 million.

Executive Editor, Jade Curtis, sums it up perfectly by stating, "Celebrating our honorees and sharing their incredible accomplishments will inspire our audience to keep pushing toward their own personal greatness".

The Thought Leadership Summit consists of several panels of healthcare leaders discussing topics to make health equity a reality. The panels will be live-streamed to BDO's 20 million FB audience.

For sponsorship and ticket information, contact BDO directly at mktg@blackdoctor.org or at 312-222-1205.

About BlackDoctor.org

BlackDoctor.org (BDO) is the leading online health & wellness destination for Black consumers. With a monthly total audience reach of 20 million on Facebook and 6.5 million monthly visitors to their website, BDO leverages culture, content, and technology to transform peoples' lives for the better. BDO also boasts the largest online database of Black physicians and dentists as part of its free doctor search tool. BlackDoctor.org: Where wellness and culture connect!

