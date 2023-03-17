Arcadia Cold to Open New State-of-the-Art Cold Storage Facility in Phoenix, AZ

Announcement represents the fourth facility Company will open in 2023 to broaden network and provide services for customers in key Western U.S. locations.

ATLANTA, Ga., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia Cold Storage and Logistics has entered into an agreement to lease and operate a new cold storage facility that is currently under construction and located west of Phoenix between US Interstates 17 and 10 in the heart of the Southwest distribution market.

The Phoenix Cold Storage Facility will be a fully convertible freezer and cooler distribution center facility designed to support regional distribution, import export activity and high-volume throughput handling services. (PRNewswire)

This marks Arcadia's fourth facility that will open in 2023 in support of their national cold storage platform.

This marks Arcadia's fourth facility that will open in Q3 2023 in support of their national cold storage platform in strategic markets across the United States. The Phoenix Cold Storage Facility will be a 293,000 square foot fully convertible freezer and cooler distribution center facility with 40,500 pallet positions designed to support a combination of regional distribution, import export activity and high-volume throughput handling services. The site will serve as a hub for the Southwest U.S. with access to key metropolitan markets in Southern California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, and Colorado. Phoenix is going through a boom in distribution center growth and the facility will play an important role in allowing Arcadia to serve food manufacturing and end user demand more quickly and efficiently.

"Arcadia is once again excited to announce our newest location in the fast-growing Phoenix market. The facility represents our westernmost site to date and will satisfy our customers' need for a well-designed and operated building to help manage their product storage and handling requirements. We see strong demand for Phoenix as supply chains continue to gravitate slightly eastward and away from increasingly operationally challenging points in Southern California. We look forward to bringing the unique Arcadia customer service experience to this important market along with new, quality jobs to Phoenix and the surrounding area." said Arcadia Cold CEO Chris Hughes.

About Arcadia Cold: Established in 2021, Arcadia specializes in providing third-party handling, storage, distribution, and value-added services to the food industry. Arcadia Cold bridges the innovation and supply gaps within the cold industrial industry in the United States through modern cold storage warehouse development expertise and proven operational "know-how". Its strategic development partnership with Saxum Real Estate offers a collaborative approach to the design-build and operation model that provides for efficient construction of fully temperature convertible buildings, coupled with modern supply chain technology innovations for its valued customers in the "New Age of Cold Chain". www.arcadiacold.com

