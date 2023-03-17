Cor Partners Announces Acquisition of DBI Construction Consultants

ATLANTA, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cor Partners ("Cor"), the parent company to a number of market-leading businesses serving the insurance, risk management and legal communities, announced today that it has acquired DBI Construction Consultants ("DBI"), a leading national provider of building and construction consulting services based in New York, NY.

Founded in 2002, DBI Construction Consultants (www.dbi-cc.com) is a premier brand built by a team of construction experts, with 10 U.S. offices and a global reach. DBI provides a robust set of in-house independent loss and damage measurement services, as well as specialized practices for insurance and legal industry clients around the world. Over the last 20 years, DBI has developed a best-in-class reputation for delivering conclusive, evidence-based expertise that brings clarity to complex problems at the intersection of insurance and construction.

With the acquisition, DBI will form a new fourth division inside the Cor Partners family of companies focused exclusively on building and construction consulting. As part of this, the existing team of building consulting experts and leaders within the U.S. operations of Envista Forensics will transition to DBI in the coming months. This partnership significantly enhances the combined group's capabilities, coverage, and strategic position. The newly combined team at DBI, consisting of over 125+ industry recognized experts, will be a market leader in building and construction consulting in the US providing greater reach, expertise and support to its clients than ever before.

John Quinn, Chief Executive Officer of Cor Partners, said, "We are extremely excited to bring another world-class firm into the Cor family. DBI's strong reputation as a premier brand and its long track record of success in the space aligns well with our commitment to expand our offering of customer-focused insurance services. By bringing our existing building consulting team together with DBI, we will position both enterprises to provide customers with the best possible expert-driven service."

When asked about the acquisition, Dennis Di Millo, Partner & Managing Principal of DBI, said, "Partnering with Cor creates immediate opportunities to better serve our growing list of clients by leveraging resources that will allow us to enter new markets as well as grow our team and menu of services. Finding a partner that shares our vision, culture, respect for team members, and reverence for our clients is what makes this alliance exceptional. Knowing that the DBI brand will move forward executing our far-reaching goals adds extra excitement for us."

Cor Partners is the parent company to a diverse set of insurance services business including Engle Martin & Associates, a provider of commercial property, casualty loss adjusting and third-party administration services, Eberl Claims Service, a national provider of personal and commercial lines claims services, and Envista Forensics, a global provider of multi-disciplinary forensic consulting services (see more below). Visit our website at www.corpartners.com for more information.

Envista Forensics is a global leader in forensic consulting services. We provide failure analysis, fire and explosion investigations, digital forensics, accident reconstruction, building and construction consulting, geotechnical engineering, damage evaluations, and equipment restoration services following disasters of all kinds. Envista has served the insurance, legal, and risk management industries for more than 30 years. Our experts travel globally to more than 40 offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Visit our website at www.envistaforensics.com for more information.

