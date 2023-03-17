Newmark Arranges $248M Refi Loan for The Iconic Biltmore Apartment Tower

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of BentallGreenOak and Slate Property Group, Newmark has arranged a $248 million refinancing of The Biltmore, a 464-unit luxury apartment building complemented by 47,397 square feet of commercial space located in New York City's dynamic Midtown West submarket. The Newmark team was led by Co-Heads of Newmark Debt & Structured Finance Jordan Roeschlaub and Dustin Stolly, along with Senior Managing Directors Nick Scribani and Chris Kramer. Square Mile Capital and Clarion Partners provided the loan.

The Biltmore, Image Courtesy of C. Taylor Crothers (PRNewswire)

The recently upgraded asset features a renovated lobby, full floor of upgraded amenities and modernized elevator systems.

"The multifamily market in New York City has been a strong performer despite the headwinds over the past few years and quality assets that offer a mixed-use component remain a top choice for owners," said Roeschlaub. "We believe that the financing provided by our partners at Square Mile Capital and Clarion will allow for ownership to successfully complete strategic upgrades to this iconic asset," added Stolly.

The Biltmore was constructed in 2003 and spans 51 stories, featuring stunning views of the city skyline and Hudson River. The 464 apartment units combine upscale finishes with a comprehensive amenity package. Tenant amenities include a 24-hour concierge, fitness center, game room, lounge, movie/TV screening room and roof deck complemented by a 61-space attended parking garage. The commercial space of the property features food and beverage purveyors, convenience-oriented retail, boutique fitness and a medical office.

Ideally situated in New York City's Midtown West submarket, The Biltmore is favorably positioned in one of Manhattan's most accessible locations and is conveniently located near Hudson Yards, major Midtown employers, hip restaurants and nightlife destinations, iconic entertainment venues, Columbus Circle, Central Park and Times Square.

About BentallGreenOak

BentallGreenOak is a leading, global real estate investment management advisor and a globally-recognized provider of real estate services. BentallGreenOak serves the interests of more than 750 institutional clients with approximately $83 billion USD of assets under management (as of December 31, 2022) and expertise in the asset management of office, industrial, multi-residential, retail and hospitality property across the globe. BentallGreenOak has offices in 28 cities across fourteen countries with deep, local knowledge, experience, and extensive networks in the regions where we invest in and manage real estate assets on behalf of our clients in primary, secondary and co-investment markets. BentallGreenOak is a part of SLC Management, which is the alternatives asset management business of Sun Life.

The assets under management shown above includes real estate equity and mortgage investments managed by the BentallGreenOak group of companies and their affiliates, and as of 1Q21, includes certain uncalled capital commitments for discretionary capital until they are legally expired and excludes certain uncalled capital commitments where the investor has complete discretion over investment.

For more information, please visit www.bentallgreenoak.com

About Slate Property Group

Slate Property Group is a vertically integrated owner, operator, and developer of residential and commercial real estate in the New York metropolitan area. From adaptive reuse and repositioning of existing assets to ground-up development, the Slate team leverages extensive experience in the residential asset class, in-house teams dedicated to the separate phases of a real estate investment, and a regimented approach towards executing a business plan to seek superior risk-adjusted returns for its investors. Slate Property Group has invested in $6.4 billion of real estate across 110+ investments. In order to continue the successful execution of the existing and future real estate projects, Slate employs an experienced and educated team with over 115 full-time employees across its various arms.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues of approximately $2.7 billion for the year ending December 31, 2022. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 180 offices with nearly 6,700 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Newmark Group, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Newmark Group, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.