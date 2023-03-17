Parsonex Enterprises, Inc. Proudly Announces the Acquisition of E. Magnus Oppenheim, Co., Inc.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsonex Enterprises, Inc. is proud to announce the successful acquisition of E. Magnus Oppenheim, Co., Inc. and E. Magnus Oppenheim Asset Management, Inc. The acquisition expands the firm's asset management capabilities and national reach through a New York office.

Jonathan Miller, CEO of Parsonex states "This acquisition enhances our offerings and enables us to better serve our clients by incorporating in-house industry-leading investment management services,". "Our firms' are culturally and philosophically aligned in that we both prioritize long term, goal-based investment solutions, customized asset management and a focus on serving clients with excellence. We look forward to carrying forth the legacy and reputation that Mr. Oppenheim created."

The company's staff adheres to the highest standards of ethical conduct and has earned the trust of their clients over the decades for reliable and competent advice. The investment staff is highly educated and holds professional credentials that speak to their commitment to excellence. Additionally, the administrative team has extensive background in customer service and provides clients with prompt assistance.

Parsonex is thrilled to welcome the talented team at E. Magnus Oppenheim to their organization and looks forward to working together to drive innovation and growth in the industry. This acquisition will allow Parsonex to enhance their investment and asset management offerings and we are confident that it will lead to increased value for shareholders and customers.

This acquisition was completed Friday, January 19th, 2023.

Contact Information:

Sarah Putnik

Parsonex Enterprises, Inc.

8310 S. Valley Highway Suite 110

Englewood, CO 80112

(303) 662-8700 x 100

About Parsonex

Parsonex Enterprises, Inc. is a financial services conglomerate which owns several subsidiaries focused on investments, financial planning, advice and media. The firm focuses on building lasting relationships with clients and delivering high quality service to clients through a nationwide network of independent financial professionals. The firm provides a wide range of services, technology, and investment solutions.

About E. Magnus Oppenheim

E. Magnus Oppenheim & Co., Inc. has a long-standing reputation as a trusted advisor to individual investors, institutions, trusts, foundations and pension plans. Since its founding in 1971 by E. Magnus Oppenheim, the company has been based in New York City and has built strong relationships with its clients, many of which include third- and fourth-generation clients. The company's mission is to steadily increase their client's assets while mitigating the risks associated with any stock market investment.

