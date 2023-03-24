Sunlands Technology Group Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Q4 net revenues decreased by 1.7% year-over-year
Q4 gross billings (non-GAAP) decreased by 23.3% year-over-year
Q4 net income reached RMB181.0 million
BEIJING, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company"), a leader in China's online post-secondary and professional education, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Snapshots
- Net revenues were RMB578.6 million (US$83.9 million), representing a 1.7% decrease year-over-year.
- Gross billings (non-GAAP) were RMB370.8 million (US$53.8 million), representing a 23.3% decrease year-over-year.
- Gross profit was RMB503.3 million (US$73.0 million), representing a 0.8% increase year-over-year.
- Net income was RMB181.0 million (US$26.2 million), compared with net income of RMB150.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Net income margin, defined as net income as a percentage of net revenues, increased to 31.3% from 25.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- New student enrollments[1] were 161,348, representing a 48.2% increase year-over-year.
- As of December 31, 2022, the Company's deferred revenue balance was RMB1,690.9 million (US$245.2 million).
[1] New student enrollments for a given period refers to the total number of orders placed by students that newly enroll in at least one course during that period,including those students that enroll and then terminate their enrollment with us, excluding orders of our low-price courses. (In June 2019, we introduced low-price courses, including "mini courses" and "RMB1 courses," to strengthen our competitiveness and improve customer experience. We offer such low-price courses mainly in the formats of recorded videos or short live streaming.)
Full Year 2022 Financial and Operational Snapshots
- Net revenues were RMB2,323.1 million (US$336.8 million), compared with RMB2,507.8 million in 2021.
- Gross billings (non-GAAP) were RMB1,496.7 million (US$217.0 million), compared with RMB1,970.0 million in 2021.
- Gross profit was RMB1,975.0 million (US$286.3 million), compared with RMB2,131.6 million in 2021.
- Net income was RMB643.0 million (US$93.2 million), compared with net income of RMB212.4 million in 2021.
- Net income margin, defined as net income as a percentage of net revenues, increased to 27.7% from 8.5% in the year 2021.
- New student enrollments were 534,280, compared with 434,228 in 2021.
"Thanks to unwavering execution of our balanced growth and profitability strategy, we concluded 2022 with sustained growth in both new student enrollments and our bottom line in the fourth quarter," said Mr. Tongbo Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Sunlands. "We maintained our disciplined cost management practices and streamlined operations to boost our efficiency and profitability, driving our quarterly net income to RMB181.0 million in the fourth quarter and our full-year net income to RMB643.0 million, more than triple that of 2021."
"During the quarter, we sharpened our strategic focus on diversifying our course content, enhancing our course and service quality, and improving student acquisition efficiency, leading to 48.2% year-over-year and 19.5% quarter-over-quarter increases in new student enrollments. Moreover, we further pursued the opportunities fueling the ongoing market demand for skill and interest courses by expanding our professional certification preparation, professional skills and interest programs, which yielded encouraging results. In addition to our continued product mix optimization, we have been prudently exploring new monetization opportunities to drive our future growth. As we progress into 2023, we remain committed to refining our products and services to fulfill a wider age group's learning needs while amplifying our operational efficiency improvement efforts to support our long-term, sustainable growth," concluded Mr. Liu.
Ms. Selena Lu Lv, Chief Financial Officer of Sunlands, added, "Amid a persistently challenging macro environment, our net revenues came in at RMB578.6 million in the fourth quarter, representing a 1.7% year-over-year decrease but beating the high end of our guidance range by 7.1%. As we continued to execute cost reduction and efficiency optimization measures, we successfully brought our fourth quarter operating expenses down by 16.1% year-over-year, which contributed to enhanced profitability as reflected in our 20.0% year-over-year increase in net income. Our net income margin also expanded further to 31.3% in the fourth quarter from 25.6% in the same period of 2021 and 29.2% in the prior quarter. In 2023, we will continue to deepen our strategy balancing business growth and profitability as we strive to create incremental value for our stakeholders."
Financial Results for the fourth quarter of 2022
Net Revenues
In the fourth quarter of 2022, net revenues decreased by 1.7% to RMB578.6 million (US$83.9 million) from RMB588.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was mainly driven by the decline in gross billings over the recent quarters.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues decreased by 15.8% to RMB75.3 million (US$10.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022 from RMB89.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to declined compensation expenses related to headcount reduction of our cost of revenues personnel, including teachers and mentors.
Gross Profit
Gross profit increased by 0.8% to RMB503.3 million (US$73.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022 from RMB499.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Operating Expenses
In the fourth quarter of 2022, operating expenses were RMB336.0 million (US$48.7 million), representing a 16.1% decrease from RMB400.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 19.7% to RMB272.5 million (US$39.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022 from RMB339.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to: (i) lower spending on branding and marketing activities; (ii) declined compensation expenses related to headcount reduction of our sales and marketing personnel and (iii) declined rental expenses due to the early termination of certain lease contracts.
General and administrative expenses increased by 11.1% to RMB56.1 million (US$8.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022 from RMB50.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly due to the increase in professional service fees.
Product development expenses decreased by 30.8% to RMB7.4 million (US$1.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022 from RMB10.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to declined compensation expenses related to headcount reduction of our product development personnel.
Other Income/Other Expense
Other income was RMB4.9 million (US$0.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with other expense of RMB3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Net Income
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB181.0 million (US$26.2 million), compared with RMB150.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Share
Basic and diluted net income per share was RMB26.03 (US$3.77) in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Investments
As of December 31, 2022, the Company had RMB757.4 million (US$109.8 million) of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and RMB70.5 million (US$10.2 million) of short-term investments, compared with RMB676.7 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and RMB184.2 million of short-term investments as of December 31, 2021.
Deferred Revenue
As of December 31, 2022, the Company had a deferred revenue balance of RMB1,690.9 million (US$245.2 million), compared with RMB2,348.2 million as of December 31, 2021.
Capital Expenditures
Capital expenditures were incurred primarily in connection with information technology ("IT") infrastructure equipment and leasehold improvements necessary to support the Company's operations. Capital expenditures were RMB0.7 million (US$0.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with RMB5.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Financial Results for the Year 2022
Net Revenues
In 2022, net revenues decreased by 7.4% to RMB2,323.1 million (US$336.8 million) from RMB2,507.8 million in the year of 2021.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues decreased by 7.5% to RMB348.2 million (US$50.5 million) in the year of 2022 from RMB376.2 million in the year of 2021.
Gross Profit
Gross profit decreased by 7.4% to RMB1,975.0 million (US$286.3 million) from RMB2,131.6 million in 2021.
Operating Expenses
In the year of 2022, operating expenses were RMB1,358.0 million (US$196.9 million), representing a 32.7% decrease from RMB2,017.4 million in 2021.
Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 35.4% to RMB1,129.5 million (US$163.8 million) in 2022 from RMB1,748.4 million in 2021. The decrease was mainly due to: (i) lower spending on branding and marketing activities; and (ii) declined compensation expenses related to headcount reduction of our sales and marketing personnel.
General and administrative expenses decreased by 10.6% to RMB185.7 million (US$26.9 million) in 2022 from RMB207.6 million in 2021. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in compensation expenses related to headcount reduction of our general and administrative personnel.
Product development expenses decreased by 30.2% to RMB42.8 million (US$6.2 million) in 2022 from RMB61.3 million in 2021. The decrease was primarily due to declined compensation expenses related to headcount reduction of our product development personnel.
Other Income
Other income for 2022 was RMB24.5 million (US$3.6 million), compared with RMB39.2 million in 2021. The decrease was primarily because value-added tax exemption offered by the relevant tax authorities as part of the national COVID-19 relief effort came to an end in April 2021.
Net Income
Net income for 2022 was RMB643.0 million (US$93.2 million), compared with net income of RMB212.4 million in 2021.
Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Share
Basic and diluted net income per share was RMB94.14 (US$13.65) in 2022, compared with RMB32.56 in 2021.
Capital Expenditures
Capital expenditures were incurred primarily in connection with IT infrastructure equipment and leasehold improvement necessary to support the Company's operations. Capital expenditures were RMB3.2 million (US$0.5 million) in 2022, compared with RMB16.5 million in 2021.
Outlook
For the first quarter of 2023, Sunlands currently expects net revenues to be between RMB530 million to RMB550 million, which would represent a decrease of 10.3% to 13.6% year-over-year. The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to substantial uncertainty.
Exchange Rate
The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and all revenues are denominated in Renminbi ("RMB"). This announcement contains currency conversions of RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.8972 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for December 30, 2022 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on December 30, 2022, or at any other rate.
About Sunlands
Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company"), formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group, is the leader in China's online post-secondary and professional education. With a one to many, live streaming platform, Sunlands offers various degree and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses as well as online professional courses and educational content, to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills. Students can access its services either through PC or mobile applications. The Company's online platform cultivates a personalized, interactive learning environment by featuring a virtual learning community and a vast library of educational content offerings that adapt to the learning habits of its students. Sunlands offers a unique approach to education research and development that organizes subject content into Learning Outcome Trees, the Company's proprietary knowledge management system. Sunlands has a deep understanding of the educational needs of its prospective students and offers solutions that help them achieve their goals.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We use gross billings, EBITDA, non-GAAP operating cost and expense, non-GAAP loss/income from operations and Non-GAAP net loss/income per share, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.
We define gross billings for a specific period as the total amount of cash received for the sale of course packages, net of the total amount of refunds paid in such period. Our management uses gross billings as a performance measurement because we generally bill our students for the entire course tuition at the time of sale of our course packages and recognize revenue proportionally over a period. EBITDA is defined as net loss/income excluding depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest income, and income tax expenses/benefit. We believe that gross billings and EBITDA provide valuable insight into the sales of our course packages and the performance of our business.
These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, their most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their respective most directly comparable GAAP measure has been provided in the tables included below. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. As gross billings, EBITDA, operating cost and expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, general and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, sales and marketing expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, product development expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP net loss/income exclude share-based compensation expenses, and basic and diluted net loss/income per share excluding share-based compensation expenses have material limitations as an analytical metric and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, it may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider gross billings and EBITDA as a substitute for, or superior to, their respective most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Sunlands may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Sunlands' beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: Sunlands' goals and strategies; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its brand and services; its ability to retain and increase student enrollments; its ability to offer new courses and educational content; its ability to improve teaching quality and students' learning results; its ability to improve sales and marketing efficiency and effectiveness; its ability to engage, train and retain new faculty members; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to maintain and improve technology infrastructure necessary to operate its business; competition in the online education industry in China; relevant government policies and regulations relating to Sunlands' corporate structure, business and industry; and general economic and business condition in China Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Sunlands' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Sunlands does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
As of December 31,
As of December 31,
2021
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
626,715
753,642
109,268
Restricted cash
50,008
3,762
545
Short-term investments
184,159
70,542
10,228
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
176,349
98,272
14,248
Deferred costs, current
89,353
42,886
6,218
Total current assets
1,126,584
969,104
140,507
Non-current assets
Property and equipment, net
857,648
813,783
117,987
Intangible assets, net
2,761
1,509
219
Right-of-use assets
362,335
274,643
39,819
Deferred costs, non-current
109,020
78,839
11,431
Long-term investments
54,844
73,513
10,658
Deferred tax assets
39,265
26,799
3,885
Other non-current assets
40,163
37,880
5,492
Total non-current assets
1,466,036
1,306,966
189,491
TOTAL ASSETS
2,592,620
2,276,070
329,998
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including accrued expenses
and other current liabilities of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to
Sunlands Technology Group of RMB197,467 and RMB191,172 as of
December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively)
586,043
436,339
63,263
Deferred revenue, current (including deferred revenue, current of the consolidated VIEs
without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of RMB295,958 and
RMB374,208 as of December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively)
1,266,948
986,086
142,969
Lease liabilities, current portion (including lease liabilities, current portion of the
consolidated VIEs without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of RMB8,366
and RMB17,065 as of December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively)
14,310
17,065
2,474
Long-term debt, current portion (including long-term debt, current portion of the
consolidated VIEs without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of nil and nil
as of December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively)
38,654
38,654
5,604
Total current liabilities
1,905,955
1,478,144
214,310
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS-continued
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
As of December 31,
As of December 31,
2021
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
Non-current liabilities
Deferred revenue, non-current (including deferred revenue, non-current
of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of
RMB257,071 and RMB251,080 as of December 31, 2021 and 2022,
respectively)
1,081,231
704,860
102,195
Lease liabilities, non-current portion (including lease liabilities, non-current portion
of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of
RMB318,598 and RMB316,844 as of December 31, 2021 and 2022,
respectively)
404,133
316,844
45,938
Deferred tax liabilities (including deferred tax liabilities of the consolidated
VIEs without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of RMB2,312 and RMB1,122
as of December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively)
21,782
5,984
868
Other non-current liabilities (including other non-current liabilities of the consolidated
VIEs without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of RMB963 and RMB1,063
as of December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively)
11,698
6,770
982
Long-term debt, non-current portion(including long-term debt, non-current portion of the
consolidated VIEs without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of nil and nil
as of December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively)
181,973
143,319
20,779
Total non-current liabilities
1,700,817
1,177,777
170,762
TOTAL LIABILITIES
3,606,772
2,655,921
385,072
SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Class A ordinary shares (par value of US$0.00005, 796,062,195 shares
authorized; 2,085,939 and 2,982,516 shares issued as of December 31, 2021
and December 31, 2022, respectively; 1,839,553 and 2,618,698 shares
outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively)
1
1
-
Class B ordinary shares (par value of US$0.00005, 826,389 shares
authorized; 826,389 and 826,389 shares issued and outstanding
as of December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively)
-
-
-
Class C ordinary shares (par value of US$0.00005, 203,111,416 shares
authorized; 4,002,930 and 3,481,353 shares issued and outstanding
as of December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively)
1
1
-
Treasury stock
-
-
-
Accumulated deficit
(3,456,073)
(2,812,114)
(407,718)
Additional paid-in capital
2,364,313
2,309,740
334,881
Accumulated other comprehensive income
82,532
127,885
18,541
Total Sunlands Technology Group shareholders' deficit
(1,009,226)
(374,487)
(54,296)
Non-controlling interest
(4,926)
(5,364)
(778)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
(1,014,152)
(379,851)
(55,074)
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
2,592,620
2,276,070
329,998
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
2021
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues
588,883
578,588
83,887
Cost of revenues
(89,378)
(75,291)
(10,916)
Gross profit
499,505
503,297
72,971
Operating expenses
Sales and marketing expenses
(339,368)
(272,477)
(39,505)
Product development expenses
(10,656)
(7,369)
(1,068)
General and administrative expenses
(50,499)
(56,129)
(8,138)
Total operating expenses
(400,523)
(335,975)
(48,711)
Income from operations
98,982
167,322
24,260
Interest income
3,018
7,040
1,021
Interest expense
(2,900)
(2,295)
(333)
Other (expense)/income, net
(3,145)
4,860
705
Impairment loss on long-term investments
(5,000)
-
-
Gain/(loss) on disposal of subsidiaries
43,967
(319)
(46)
Income before income tax benefit/(expense)
and (loss)/income from equity method investments
134,922
176,608
25,607
Income tax benefit/(expense)
20,581
(3,424)
(496)
(Loss)/income from equity method investments
(4,731)
7,770
1,127
Net income
150,772
180,954
26,238
Less: Net (loss)/income attributable to non-controlling interest
(3,104)
330
48
Net income attributable to Sunlands Technology Group
153,876
180,624
26,190
Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of
Sunlands Technology Group:
Basic and diluted
22.89
26.03
3.77
Weighted average shares used in calculating net income
per ordinary share:
Basic and diluted
6,722,670
6,939,213
6,939,213
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Amounts in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
2021
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
150,772
180,954
26,238
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax effect of nil:
Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments
(6,117)
(15,938)
(2,311)
Total comprehensive income
144,655
165,016
23,927
Less: comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to non-controlling
interest
(3,104)
330
48
Comprehensive income attributable to Sunlands Technology
Group
147,759
164,686
23,879
SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(Amounts in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
2021
2022
RMB
RMB
Net revenues
588,883
578,588
Less: other revenues
(21,236)
(39,344)
Add: tax and surcharges
58,093
10,823
Add: ending deferred revenue
2,348,179
1,690,946
Add: deferred revenue in connection with disposal of subsidiaries
29,572
259
Add: ending refund liability
243,236
133,066
Less: beginning deferred revenue
(2,540,886)
(1,798,558)
Less: beginning refund liability
(222,266)
(204,961)
Gross billings (non-GAAP)
483,575
370,819
Net income
150,772
180,954
Add: income tax (benefit)/expense
(20,581)
3,424
depreciation and amortization
9,651
18,584
interest expense
2,900
2,295
Less: interest income
(3,018)
(7,040)
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
139,724
198,217
SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
2021
2022
RMB
RMB
Cost of revenues
(89,378)
(75,291)
Less: Share-based compensation expenses in cost of revenues
(56)
-
Non-GAAP cost of revenues
(89,322)
(75,291)
Sales and marketing expenses
(339,368)
(272,477)
Less: Share-based compensation expenses in sales and marketing expenses
(58)
-
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses
(339,310)
(272,477)
General and administrative expenses
(50,499)
(56,129)
Less: Share-based compensation expenses in general and administrative expenses
(357)
-
Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses
(50,142)
(56,129)
Operating costs and expense
(489,901)
(411,266)
Less: Share-based compensation expenses
(471)
-
Non-GAAP operating costs and expense
(489,430)
(411,266)
Income from operations
98,982
167,322
Less: Share-based compensation expenses
(471)
-
Non-GAAP income from operations
99,453
167,322
Net income attributable to Sunlands Technology Group
153,876
180,624
Less: Share-based compensation expenses
(471)
-
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sunlands Technology Group
154,347
180,624
Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of
Sunlands Technology Group:
Basic and diluted
22.89
26.03
Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of
Sunlands Technology Group:
Basic and diluted
22.96
26.03
Weighted average shares used in calculating net income
per ordinary share:
Basic and diluted
6,722,670
6,939,213
Weighted average shares used in calculating Non-GAAP net income
per ordinary share:
Basic and diluted
6,722,670
6,939,213
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
For the Years Ended December 31,
2021
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues
2,507,817
2,323,101
336,818
Cost of revenues
(376,189)
(348,150)
(50,477)
Gross profit
2,131,628
1,974,951
286,341
Operating expenses
Sales and marketing expenses
(1,748,436)
(1,129,508)
(163,763)
Product development expenses
(61,325)
(42,834)
(6,210)
General and administrative expenses
(207,602)
(185,667)
(26,919)
Total operating expenses
(2,017,363)
(1,358,009)
(196,892)
Income from operations
114,265
616,942
89,449
Interest income
16,175
16,248
2,356
Interest expense
(10,929)
(10,059)
(1,458)
Other income, net
39,156
24,527
3,556
Impairment loss on long-term investments
(5,000)
(500)
(72)
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries
43,967
1,390
202
Income before income tax benefit
197,634
648,548
94,033
Income tax benefit/(expense)
19,618
(11,992)
(1,739)
(Loss)/gain from equity method investments
(4,886)
6,453
936
Net income
212,366
643,009
93,230
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
(6,690)
(950)
(138)
Net income attributable to Sunlands Technology Group
219,056
643,959
93,368
Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of
Sunlands Technology Group:
Basic and diluted
32.56
94.14
13.65
Weighted average shares used in calculating net income
per ordinary share:
Basic and diluted
6,727,552
6,840,079
6,840,079
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Amounts in thousands)
For the Years Ended December 31,
2021
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
212,366
643,009
93,230
Other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax effect of nil:
Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments
(13,958)
45,353
6,576
Total comprehensive income
198,408
688,362
99,806
Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling
interest
(6,690)
(950)
(138)
Comprehensive income attributable to Sunlands Technology
Group
205,098
689,312
99,944
SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(Amounts in thousands)
For the Years Ended December 31,
2021
2022
RMB
RMB
Net revenues
2,507,817
2,323,101
Less: other revenues
(79,444)
(125,864)
Add: tax and surcharges
177,966
66,638
Add: ending deferred revenue
2,348,179
1,690,946
Add: deferred revenue in connection with disposal of subsidiaries
29,572
259
Add: ending refund liability
243,236
133,066
Less: beginning deferred revenue
(3,024,443)
(2,348,179)
Less: beginning refund liability
(232,859)
(243,236)
Gross billings (non-GAAP)
1,970,024
1,496,731
Net income
212,366
643,009
Add: income tax (benefit)/expense
(19,618)
11,992
depreciation and amortization
37,916
46,684
interest expense
10,929
10,059
Less: interest income
(16,175)
(16,248)
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
225,418
695,496
SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
For the Years Ended December 31,
2021
2022
RMB
RMB
Cost of revenues
(376,189)
(348,150)
Less: Share-based compensation expenses in cost of revenues
(101)
(33)
Non-GAAP cost of revenues
(376,088)
(348,117)
Sales and marketing expenses
(1,748,436)
(1,129,508)
Less: Share-based compensation expenses in sales and marketing expenses
14
(4,166)
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses
(1,748,450)
(1,125,342)
General and administrative expenses
(207,602)
(185,667)
Less: Share-based compensation expenses in general and administrative expenses
(681)
(2,982)
Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses
(206,921)
(182,685)
Operating costs and expense
(2,393,552)
(1,706,159)
Less: Share-based compensation expenses
(768)
(7,181)
Non-GAAP operating costs and expense
(2,392,784)
(1,698,978)
Income from operations
114,265
616,942
Less: Share-based compensation expenses
(768)
(7,181)
Non-GAAP income from operations
115,033
624,123
Net income attributable to Sunlands Technology Group
219,056
643,959
Less: Share-based compensation expenses
(768)
(7,181)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sunlands Technology Group
219,824
651,140
Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of
Sunlands Technology Group:
Basic and diluted
32.56
94.14
Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of
Sunlands Technology Group:
Basic and diluted
32.68
95.19
Weighted average shares used in calculating net income
per ordinary share:
Basic and diluted
6,727,552
6,840,079
Weighted average shares used in calculating Non-GAAP net income
per ordinary share:
Basic and diluted
6,727,552
6,840,079
