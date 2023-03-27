New CRES Forum Poll Shows Strong Support for Key Provisions in House Republicans' Lower Energy Costs Act

Voters across the U.S. agree that permitting reform and domestic critical mineral production are essential to America's clean energy future.

WASHINGTON , March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES) President Heather Reams today unveiled results from a CRES Forum national survey conducted by Moore Information Group, which found Republican and Independent voters overwhelmingly support an all-of-the-above energy approach that includes many policies championed by House Republicans in H.R. 1, the Lower Energy Costs Act, such as permitting and regulatory reform, securing America's critical mineral supply chain, improving energy infrastructure, and responsible development of U.S. energy resources.

"As the Lower Energy Costs Act is being debated on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives this week, the findings of our poll could not be timelier," said CRES President Heather Reams. "Republican and Independent voters are aligned with many of the conservative, commonsense policies included in H.R. 1 to unlock our domestic resources, let America build to expand clean energy projects and lower energy costs, and empower the United States to capitalize on our global carbon advantage and help mitigate the impacts of climate change."

"Our CRES Forum poll shows overwhelming support for provisions that increase American energy production, reduce global emissions, and support the U.S. economy—which is exactly what H.R. 1 will do," Reams continued. "From making it easier to permit and build clean energy projects to increasing extraction and processing of critical minerals, CRES is proud to champion these key policies—backed by Republicans and Independents across the country—that will strengthen American energy security and leadership."

Republicans and Independents Nationwide Support Provisions in H.R. 1:

83% support an "all of the above" energy approach, which includes sources such as nuclear and natural gas as well as renewable energy sources like wind, solar and hydropower.

87% support making it easier to develop the American minerals and resources necessary for clean energy production in the U.S. and our allies.

80% favor speeding up government review of energy infrastructure project applications to build more in America faster.

77% want to streamline permitting and remove regulatory barriers to make it easier extract and process the critical minerals in the United States .

85% say developing America's natural gas supplies is critical to our national security and the planet is better off with more energy being produced in the U.S. because the lifecycle emissions of American natural gas is 41% lower than that of Russia .

79% support exporting more American-made natural gas to meet demand, while reducing global emissions.

Methodology:

The CRES Forum survey was conducted March 8-9, 2023, by Moore Information Group. A total of 1,000 online interviews were conducted among a nationwide representative sample of self-identifying Republican and Independent voters. The potential sampling error is plus or minus 3% at the 95% confidence level.

