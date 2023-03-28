AFRICA MOBILE NETWORKS (AMN) REACHES FINANCIAL CLOSE ON US$20 MILLION HOLDCO DEBT WITH IMPACT INVESTORS

LONDON, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Africa Mobile Networks Limited is pleased to announce that it has successfully reached financial close on their US$20million senior secured loan facility. The new financing package is expected to help deliver long-term benefits and financing a rollout of mobile communications towers in rural and ultra-rural Africa.

The facility, provided by BlueOrchard Sustainable Assets Fund (BOSAF) and the OP Finnfund Global Impact Fund I, will deliver a USD 20 million debt investment package to support the growth of Africa Mobile Networks ("AMN"). The transaction was announced in November 2022, and financial close reached in March 2023.

AMN eyes to be the leading rural telecoms provider in Africa, aiming to build over 10,000 base stations in 20 Sub-Saharan countries while serving a total population of over 35 million people. AMN's portfolio is spread across different countries, with exposure to a significant number of Least Developed Countries (LDCs) such as DRC, Liberia, Congo and Guinea.

The news follows on from a successful equity investment of US$36 million announced in 2021 from a consortium led by Metier, CDC Group (the UK's development finance institution and impact investor), DEG (Germany's development finance institution), Proparco (the private sector arm of the French Development Agency) and other leading financial institutions and investment managers.

"Sub-Saharan Africa is home to 1.1 billion people, one seventh of the global population, 62% of which is classified as rural. It is not only the fastest growing region in the world, but also has the world's largest population percentage that does not have mobile coverage. According to estimations, more than 300 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa are living in villages which have no usable mobile network service today. We have set out to address this challenge," said Michael Darcy, CEO of AMN.

AMN was advised by London based Qbera Capital LLP (Financial) and supported by Dentons (Legal).

About AMN

Africa Mobile Networks (AMN) is a group of companies with its corporate head office in the UK that builds, owns, operates and maintains mobile network infrastructure, delivering services for the biggest Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in Africa. AMN's Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) model allows Africa's tier-1 Operators to expand their network coverage deep into rural areas, with no capex investment and no opex risk. AMN uses highly advanced technology to enable services to be delivered economically and sustainably to smaller communities than has ever been possible before. AMN is bringing 2G, 3G and 4G voice and data connectivity to towns and villages which have previously been unconnected.

Web: https://amn.com

About Qbera Capital

Qbera Capital is an independent advisory and asset management firm, facilitating and providing debt and equity solutions for real economy assets and companies specialising in the energy, resources, agricultural and renewables sectors.

Web: https://www.qberacapital.com

About Dentons

Dentons is designed to be different. As the world's largest global law firm with 21,000 professionals in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries, we can help you grow , protect , operate and finance your busines. Our polycentric and purpose-driven approach, together with our commitment to inclusion, diversity, equity and ESG, ensures we challenge the status quo to stay focused on what matters most to you.

Web: www.dentons.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2014532/3911283/AMN_Logo.jpg

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Africa Mobile Networks Limited

ir@amn.com

Ricardo Martinez, Head of Sustainable Infrastructure

Qbera Capital LLP

ricardo.martinez@qberacapital.com

View original content:

SOURCE Africa Mobile Networks Group