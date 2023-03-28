Gerry Ciejka Joins CATIC Financial's Board of Directors

ROCKY HILL, Conn., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CATIC Financial, Inc. announced that Gerry Ciejka joined its board of directors.

CATIC Logo (PRNewsfoto/CATIC) (PRNewswire)

Ciejka was most recently General Counsel and Human Resources Director at Western New England Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiary Westfield Bank in Westfield, Massachusetts. He was a member of the Executive management team of both companies responsible for all legal, human resources and compensation and insurance related matters. He retired in 2020. Prior to his time at Westfield Bank, Gerry was lead Western Massachusetts underwriting counsel and manager for multiple national title insurance companies. Before joining the title insurance industry, Gerry was a Partner in the Springfield, Massachusetts law firm of Bulkley Richardson and Gelinas specializing in commercial real estate and business organizations. Gerry Ciejka is a graduate of Northeastern University and Northeastern University School of Law. He resides in Westfield, Massachusetts.

"We are fortunate and excited to have Gerry join the CATIC Financial Board of Directors," said James M. Czapiga, Esq., the CATIC Family of Companies President & CEO. "His experience in banking, title insurance and the legal profession is a great match for us, and we look forward to Gerry's insight and guidance as we continue to grow as a company."

Including Ciejka, CATIC Financial has a total of 13 board members, all of whom come from extensive backgrounds in the title and real estate industries.

About CATIC

CATIC, along with its sister company CATIC Title Insurance Company, is currently licensed in every state east of the Mississippi and in Texas and is currently doing business through an independent agent network in 16 states. The Company is an underwriting member of the American Land Title Association (ALTA) and the North American Bar-Related® Title Insurers. For more information about the Company, or to become a CATIC agent, please visit us at www.CATIC.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CATIC