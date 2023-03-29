BigID prepares organizations for CPRA Compliance with an automated data privacy suite

Native Solution for data privacy provides automated data mapping, DSAR, data retention, and minimization for CPRA.

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , the leading platform for data security, compliance, privacy, and governance, today announced native data privacy capabilities to easily automate and help fulfill California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) requirements.

The California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) is an amendment to the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) that went into effect on Jan 1, 2023, and will be fully enforced on July 1, 2023. CPRA has specific requirements around B2B and employee data rights, privacy risk assessments, retention policies, and data minimization, which are measures to mitigate the data risk of California employees, businesses, and residents.

BigID's privacy suite helps organizations quickly automate CPRA compliance, leveraging holistic privacy management - across data inventory and mapping, privacy impact assessments (PIAs), self-service privacy rights portal, automated DSAR fulfillment, and regulatory reporting. With BigID, organizations can:

Discover and classify all CPRA-related data

Map and inventory CPRA data by individual, employee & B2B data

Automate end-to-end data rights fulfillment

Execute data retention policies at scale to minimize risk

Conduct privacy risk assessments to safeguard data

Manage and monitor third-party data sharing

BigID will demonstrate its full privacy suite for CPRA compliance at the IAPP Global Privacy Summit 2023 from April 3-5; stop by booth 301 to see it in action.

About BigID

BigID's data intelligence platform enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, security, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, the 2021 Inc 5000 as the #19th fastest growing company and #1 in Security, a Business Insider 2020 AI Startup to Watch, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com.

