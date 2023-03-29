CRACKER JACK® ANNOUNCES "I AM CRACKER JILL® AWARD" TO SUPPORT WOMEN AND GIRLS IN SPORTS

Cracker Jack® will help fund the sports ambitions of nine Cracker Jill young athletes, feature one award winner on special-edition bags and donate an additional $200,000 to the Women's Sports Foundation

PLANO, Texas, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of last year's groundbreaking addition of Cracker Jill® to the iconic snack brand's roster, today Cracker Jack® launches the I Am Cracker Jill Award to champion the dreams and exceptional accomplishments of young female athletes who are changing the face of the game – one goal, one run or one point at a time.

Cracker Jill debuted at the start of the 2022 baseball season in select professional ballparks across the country. Through five special-edition bags celebrating the diverse women breaking down barriers and leaving their mark on sports, Cracker Jill's mission was for more girls and women to feel seen and represented in sports. Now, in partnership with the Women's Sports Foundation (WSF), Cracker Jack will choose nine contest recipients to receive the I Am Cracker Jill Award, along with $5,000 to fuel their sports endeavors.

"Cracker Jill is rooted in the belief that sometimes all it takes to believe you can do something is to see someone like you do it first," said Leslie Vesper, vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "This year, we're proud to recognize and support athletes who are role models on and off the field and who inspire the next generation of women around the world to dream big."

To inspire girls and young women to apply for the award, professional soccer player Mallory Swanson and professional swimmer and 29-time Paralympic medalist Jessica Long are sharing their #IAmCrackerJill stories as program ambassadors. These athletes, along with WSF and WSF Athlete Ambassador, two-time Paralympic medalist Sophia Herzog-Gibb, will join the brand in selecting nine Cracker Jill athletes who demonstrate tenacity and leadership to receive the I Am Cracker Jill Award. One grand prize recipient will become the brand's next Cracker Jill character, designed by Monica Ahanonu, the trailblazing artist who created the original five Cracker Jill characters featured on special-edition bags.

"I always wanted to be a soccer player and so much of that passion and determination came from watching the powerful female athletes that came before me," said Swanson. "My goal is to make that same impact on future generations, and I hope my #IAmCrackerJill story will inspire those athletes to reach for their dreams."

"We at the Women's Sports Foundation know the importance of powerful images to celebrate and inspire young girls and women to reach their potential in sport and in life," said WSF CEO Danette Leighton. "We are thrilled to partner with Cracker Jack for a second year and excited to empower more Cracker Jill athletes, whose stories will encourage other girls around the nation to keep playing."

The #IAmCrackerJill nationwide contest to identify and spotlight the inspiring stories of young women and girls is live through May 16. Female athletes ages 15 to 24 can apply by submitting their stories at www.CrackerJill.com. Cracker Jill bags will also be available for purchase in select professional ballparks and in stores across the United States starting this month.

For more information on Cracker Jack and the I Am Cracker Jill Award contest, follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook.

