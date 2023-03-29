Dove Launches Love Your Hair Collection to Empower Women to Love & Embrace Their Hair - However They Choose to Wear It

NEW hair care range from Dove providing gentle, sulfate-free formulas will launch with initiatives to support the silver hair community and hero the Love Your Silver Shampoo & Conditioner duo

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dove announced the launch of its Love Your Hair Collection, a range of products catering to six different hair profiles – short, curly, wavy, long, silver and color-treated – with gentle, science-driven formulations infused with skincare-inspired ingredients like biotin complex and bamboo extract. The collection comes as a first-of-its-kind line for the global beauty brand, developed to make tailored hair care more widely accessible, and effectively nourish a range of hair textures, types, lengths, and colors, with the mission of celebrating the unique beauty of hair and encouraging women to proudly wear the hair that makes them, them.

With this mission in mind, and to further fuel a conversation Dove sparked with the #KeepTheGrey movement in 2022, the brand will shine a spotlight on the collection's Love Your Silver Shampoo and Conditioner duo. In doing so, it sets out to further support women who feel most themselves with silver hair by working to fill a gap in haircare support, custom solutions, and accessible expertise for gray hair.

"Our mission at Dove is to make a positive beauty experience universally accessible to all, and we continue to support women through our products and purpose initiatives to do so. As women are too often encouraged to change their hair to fit societal standards, our goal with the Love Your Hair collection was to launch a range of expert products that enable every woman to 'celebrate the hair that makes you, you.'" says Global Vice President, Dove Hair, Bérengère Loubatier. "That's why Dove Love Your Hair is providing innovative products, infused with skincare-inspired ingredients that offer custom levels of nourishment to care for hair, however women choose to wear it."

With this launch, Dove hopes to spark a larger dialogue around the need for more industry recognition for specific silver haircare needs, as approximately 50% of women1 share that they make the transition to silver at home without the counsel of an expert, due to demand for stylists who care for gray hair outpacing access.

"When developing the Love Your Hair collection, it was important to us to identify the unique care needs across different hair types and then provide a solution to help women achieve their hair goals." says Beth Labrecque, Senior Scientist for Dove Hair. "The formulations within the Love Your Hair range provide the care and nourishment each specific hair type needs to feel and look healthy, backed by science and efficacious ingredients. For instance, Love Your Silver products were created in response to consumer feedback to give gray, white and silver hair a boost with purple pigment and ultra-light yet nourishing conditioner, infused with biotin complex for volume and shine."

In addition to the Love Your Silver Shampoo and Conditioner range specifically formulated for gorgeous grays, Dove is celebrating the launch of Love Your Hair with two additional support initiatives for the silver-haired community:

Love Your Silver Storytellers – Dove is partnering with five women blazing a path in fighting back against hair rules in support of the silver strand community, deemed the "Love Your Silver Storytellers." The brand is working with Writer & Performer, Paula Pell ; Visual Artist, Maayan Zilberman ; Content Creator, Tennille Jenkins ; Podcaster & DJ, Ty Alexander and Author & Activist Karen Walrond to amplify their journeys to embracing their silver hair, with the intention of empowering others considering the same.

Love Your Silver Specialist Directory – To address this lack of access to specialized guidance and care for silver hair, Dove is introducing the Love Your Silver Specialist Directory. This new online resource, housed on Dove.com, currently features the hair specialists Dove's Love Your Silver Storytellers trust, and will be built out throughout the year with other silver specialists across the US to meet the needs of silver-haired women nationwide. – To address this lack of access to specialized guidance and care for silver hair, Dove is introducing the. This new online resource, housed on, currently features the hair specialists Dove's Love Your Silver Storytellers trust, and will be built out throughout the year with other silver specialists across the US to meet the needs of silver-haired women nationwide.

Dove's new Love Your Hair Collection enhances the unique beauty of hair through gentle, sulfate-free formulas infused with skincare-inspired ingredients like raw shea butter and rice protein, and enhanced with custom levels of nourishment. The full collection includes:

Love Your Silver Purple Shampoo & Conditioner for silver hair

Love Your Waves Shampoo & Conditioner for wavy hair

Love Those Bold Curls Co-Wash & Leave-in Cream for curly hair

Dove Love Your Lasting Length Shampoo & Conditioner for long hair

Dove Love Your Chic Edge All In 1 Shampoo, Conditioner & In-Shower Styler for short hair

Dove Love Your Shine Shampoo & Conditioner for color treated hair

Dove Love Your Hair is available at Walmart and Walmart.com with each product in the range priced at $7.98. Explore Dove's resources and custom hair care solutions at Dove.com/Love-Your-Hair-Collection. #LoveYourHair #LetsChangeBeauty

