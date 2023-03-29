DR Power Equipment Introduces Battery-Powered Brush Mower, One of the First in the Industry

DR FB26E Electric Field and Brush Mower Cuts Up to 90 Minutes on a Single Charge

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DR Power Equipment, a prominent producer of high-quality outdoor power equipment and a Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC) company, today announced one of the first battery-powered brush mowers available in the landscape market, the DR FB26E Electric Field and Brush Mower. Featuring a high-capacity 2.5kWh removable and shareable battery, the DR FB26E Electric Field and Brush Mower has the strength to cut up to 90 minutes on a single charge.

"As we continue to see demand grow for battery-powered landscape equipment, we're thrilled to offer one of the first battery-powered brush mowers in the industry," said Matt Bieber, president of Chore products for Generac. "With plenty of muscle for the demands of rough-area mowing and with much quieter operation than a gas-powered alternative, the DR FB26E Electric Field and Brush Mower is the perfect solution for everything a homeowner needs, from mowing high grass and thick weeds to clearing saplings. With a charge lasting up to an hour and a half, the DR FB26E has the power and longevity to help get the job done."

The DR FB26E Electric Field and Brush Mower has the power to cut through six-foot-tall weeds, four-foot-tall grass, and saplings with a two-inch diameter. A built-in battery caddy allows a user to transport a fully charged backup battery to the mowing site with ease. All primary controls for the DR FB26E Electric Field and Brush Mower are located on one easy on-board control panel display, including drive speed, blade control, battery-charge level, operation status, hour meter and service notifications. Lugged, sealant-filled drive tires provide rugged traction and durability. The gear-drive transmission and steering system features three forward speeds and one reverse with an electric clutch.

The brushless motor is powered by a 2.5kWh DR® E-Series Battery Pack, which is shareable with the DR ZT5e zero-turn mower. The DR FB26E Electric Field and Brush Mower is one of a dozen models in DR Power Equipment's Field and Brush Mower line that includes both self-propelled walk-behind models and tow-behind models for use with ATVs, UTVs or lawn tractors.

About DR Power Equipment

DR® Power Equipment, a Generac Power Systems company, is the premier developer and marketer of professional-grade, outdoor power equipment for commercial and residential use. The company was founded in 1985 in Charlotte, Vermont. DR Power Equipment is a Generac Power Systems company. For more information, visit www.drpower.com.

About Generac

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides advanced power grid software solutions, backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator - a market in which nearly eight of ten generators sold is a Generac. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.

Media Contact: Stephanie Rodgers

Stephanie.Rodgers@Generac.com

Phone: 262.544.4811 Ext. 4456

