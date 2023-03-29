KU's new online master's program produces well-educated leaders ready to adapt to a constantly changing digital landscape

LAWRENCE, Kan., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Successful marketing and communications professionals understand the most effective ways to tell an organization's story to customers, employees, members, and other stakeholders. To meet the need for well-educated leaders who are familiar with the evolving digital landscape and who can solve business problems from a managerial perspective, the University of Kansas is introducing the online M.S. in digital and integrated marketing communications.

KU launches new online master’s in digital and integrated marketing communications through Jayhawk Global education innovation center (PRNewswire)

Offered through the William Allen White School of Journalism and Mass Communications, this master's program teaches the skills that can lead to career advancement and growth opportunities, including leadership roles in a variety of professional marketing sectors like advertising, corporate communications, social media marketing, public relations, and content strategy.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, overall employment of marketing, advertising, and promotion managers is expected to grow 10% from 2021 to 2031, faster than the average nationwide, with much of that growth fueled by new digital marketing strategies and tools.

"The new online master's in digital and integrated marketing communications builds on the 22-year legacy of the on-campus master's program in integrated marketing communications," says Matt Tidwell, Ph.D., assistant dean for graduate & professional studies and program director for both programs. "Graduates of the program work in the highest levels of marketing, locally, regionally, nationally, and around the globe. CMOs, agency owners, and other leaders in the marketing field are on our faculty and advisory board."

Most students in this master's program have a minimum of two years of professional experience in marketing and communications, or other media-related fields, and display aptitude for strategic thinking. Practical knowledge and theoretical wisdom combine for a rich learning experience and training in cutting-edge marketing communications strategies.

Through Jayhawk Global, the university's new education innovation center, KU plans to offer many more online degree opportunities, giving students the chance to earn a globally recognized degree from anywhere in the world.

The University of Kansas is a major comprehensive research and teaching university. Its mission is to lift students and society by educating leaders, building healthy communities, and making discoveries that change the world.

