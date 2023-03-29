POCKET.WATCH AND RYAN AND FRIENDS TO BECOME MOST WIDELY DISTRIBUTED KIDS FAST CHANNELS AFTER INKING NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH FUBO

Pocket.watch Emerges as the Leader in Kids and Family FAST Channels with the Two Most Widely Distributed Channels in the U.S., with Distribution Secured Across 10 Platforms

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocket.watch , the leading kids and family creator content and IP company, announced today that two of its massively popular channels, "pocket.watch" and "Ryan and Friends," will be the most widely distributed kids and family FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) channels in the United States after partnering with Fubo . Beginning later this year, viewers will be able to access the channels through Fubo's fast-growing streaming platform.

As the demand for FAST channels continues to rise, pocket.watch has emerged as the leader in the kids and family space with channels available across 10 different services. The "pocket.watch" and "Ryan and Friends" channels offer a wide variety of content starring the world's most popular kids and family creators from YouTube and other social video platforms, making them a favorite among streaming households with young children.

"Pocket.watch uniquely brings kids and families their favorite star creators in premium, high-quality shows that parents can trust," said Chris M. Williams, Founder and CEO, pocket.watch. "And we are thrilled to partner with Fubo to extend our channels and content to millions of new viewers across the country."

The "pocket.watch" and "Ryan and Friends" FAST channels have seen enormous growth with watch-time in January 2023 doubling year over year, and up 8x over 2021, totaling 4 billion minutes over three years.

Fubo's partnership with pocket.watch will add even more value to the streaming platform's offerings for families, as the company continues to expand its portfolio of channels and services.

Since launching in 2017, pocket.watch has led a revolution in entertainment, bringing content from today's most popular kids and family creators to premium streaming platforms around the world, in high-quality shows that parents can trust. Its growing roster of over 40 creator partners features some of the biggest names in the category, including Ryan's World, Toys and Colors, Onyx Family, Dan Rhodes, and Kids Diana Show. The company has recently announced expanded distribution with platform partners, including Hulu and The Roku Channel. And with this latest partnership, it extends its reach to even more viewers across the country.

About pocket.watch

Pocket.watch is the leading studio building kids and family entertainment franchises with the most popular digital creators in the world. Pocket.watch harnesses the power of audiences built on YouTube and expands them across all types of diverse kids and family platforms and experiences. The company brings kids more of what they love from these creators by producing original video and audio content, mobile games, metaverse worlds, live events and robust consumer products lines ranging from toys to toothbrushes. Key pocket.watch franchises include Ryan's World, Love, Diana, Onyx Monster Mysteries and Toys and Colors: Kaleidoscope City.

The company's content library, consisting of tens of thousands of kids and family videos, is distributed globally on over 40 platforms, generating hundreds of millions of hours of viewership every month. The content library comprises many seasons of the company's breakthrough MishMash™ format alongside pocket.watch originals including the Emmy-nominated Ryan's Mystery Playdate and the animated series Onyx Monster Mysteries and Love, Diana Adventures.

Founded in 2017 by Chris M. Williams (CEO), the company's headquarters and filming studios are located in Culver City, Calif. The executive team includes studio veterans and visionaries from a mix of traditional and digital entertainment backgrounds, including Albie Hecht, David Williams and Jon Moonves.

For more information about pocket.watch, please visit pocket.watch .

