SamaCare Partners with AmerisourceBergen to Offer Prior Authorization Platform to Specialty Practices

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SamaCare , a prior authorization platform for physician-administered medications, today announced a partnership with AmerisourceBergen Specialty GPOs to offer specialty physician practices across oncology, retina, rheumatology, and neurology access to SamaCare's platform. SamaCare's workflow automation platform helps specialty practices streamline administrative processes such as specialty drug prior authorizations.

SamaCare's partnership with AmerisourceBergen solidifies SamaCare's position as leader in prior authorization management

"AmerisourceBergen aims to provide our practices with the latest technologies to enhance care delivery, improve care coordination or augment with new revenue streams," said Charles Deckers, VP, Business Development and Alliances at AmerisourceBergen. "SamaCare enables providers to unify, digitize, and automate the prior authorization process. In addition to reducing administrative overhead and improving authorization outcomes, SamaCare makes prior authorizations more predictable for specialty practices – with anticipated benefits for revenue cycle management and patient satisfaction."

Nearly 8,000 providers and some of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in the world utilize SamaCare's platform to unify submission, tracking, and management of prior authorizations across all payers and plans for buy-and-bill medications.

"Collaborating with AmerisourceBergen solidifies our position as the market leader in prior authorization management for medical benefits," said Syam Palakurthy, CEO and co-founder of SamaCare. "This strategic partnership further empowers us to realize our mission of making life-changing treatments available to patients at the moment they need them."

On average, practices using SamaCare's platform for prior authorization management and benefit verification see:

67% faster prior authorization resolution time

6-10X reduction in staff time spent per prior authorization

18% higher first-time approval rate on prior authorizations

About SamaCare

SamaCare helps pharmaceutical companies, providers, and other stakeholders get life-changing therapies to patients who need them. It provides a free workflow automation platform for medical practices to streamline administrative processes such as specialty drug prior authorizations. On top of that platform, SamaCare delivers premium services and data for pharmaceutical brands to improve access to therapy. SamaCare currently works with retina, oncology, neurology, and rheumatology practices that account for tens of billions of dollars in annual specialty drug spend, and continues to grow quickly. For more information, visit www.samacare.com

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen is a leading global pharmaceutical solutions organization centered on improving the lives of people and animals around the world. We partner with pharmaceutical innovators across the value chain to facilitate and optimize market access to therapies. Care providers depend on us for the secure, reliable delivery of pharmaceuticals, healthcare products, and solutions. Our 44,000+ worldwide team members contribute to positive health outcomes through the power our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500 and #21 on the Global Fortune 500 with more than $200 billion in annual revenue. Learn more at www.amerisourcebergen.com.

