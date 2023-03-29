Venable Moves Its Two New York Offices into State-of-the-Art "One Five One"

New office cements the firm's long-term commitment to and investment in New York City and its surrounding communities

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Venable LLP announced today that it has officially moved and consolidated its two New York offices from 1270 and 1290 Avenue of the Americas into 151 West 42nd Street, which is known as one of the first green skyscrapers in the country. Venable's new office signifies the firm's long-term commitment to and investment in New York City. It will accommodate the firm's growth in the market, focus on clients, and support its continued dedication to exceptional client service and to its employees' wellness.

The new office is home base for approximately 180 attorneys and 92 staff members. Venable signed a 15-year lease for 157,808 square feet on the 48th through 52nd floors, which includes a 3,000 square foot wraparound terrace on the 49th floor. The firm also has an additional 11,360 square feet on the Concourse Level. Although the firm is reducing its square footage by combining two offices, the space is optimally designed to be more efficient, foster more team collaboration, and allow for continued growth.

"I remember when we first opened our office in New York in 2005, we initially had only 11 attorneys. Over the years we have continued to grow steadily in headcount, expand our service offerings, and improve upon our capabilities in several practice areas by strategically making smart, measured decisions, such as our combination with Fitzpatrick Cella and the addition of a Construction Law Group," said Matthew T. McLaughlin, the firm's partner-in-charge of the New York office. "New York and its surrounding communities have always had a special place in our hearts. Many of us are native New Yorkers, and we are committed to continuing to support local nonprofit organizations with impact grants and partnering with local business organizations on endeavors that benefit the communities where our employees work and live."

Christopher P. Borello, who serves as the administrative partner of the firm's New York office, said, "This new office move represents our focus on collaborating in the office while recognizing that work styles have changed, rebuilding New York, and being where our clients need us. The move should also reassure our clients, both in New York and across the nation, that we will continue to be a steady hand for them in uncertain times."

Hosting clients and guests has always been important to Venable. In its new office, the firm is now able to host more events, both in person and virtually via state-of-the-art webcast and video conference technologies, for clients and friends of the firm who want to learn more about legal developments that affect their businesses. A large conference room can accommodate nearly 200 people and offers a high-end, high-tech meeting experience. In addition, there are numerous conference rooms, trial rooms, huddle rooms, and a mock-trial room distributed throughout the entire space, which support the firm's culture of collaboration, a sense of teamwork, and open communication between attorneys, business professionals, and staff.

The office space is light, airy, and transparent. As a law firm of the future, Venable has moved away from heavy mahogany, brass fixtures, and closed spaces, and instead has embraced clear glass walls, open interior staircases that connect the floors, and flexible workstations. There is also an on-site cafeteria and meeting space called Café Vista, where employees can get a nutritious meal to go or meet over lunch.

Consistent with its long-standing focus on employee wellness, there is an on-site treadmill room for employees who want to exercise before, during, or after work, and a wellness room for quiet time, if needed. Every office and workstation will have an automatic standing desk. There is also an on-site self-service mini-mart.

Venable LLP is an American Lawyer Global 100 law firm headquartered in Washington, DC that serves as primary counsel to a worldwide clientele of large and mid-sized organizations, nonprofits, high-net-worth entrepreneurs, and other individuals. With more than 850 professionals across the country, including in California, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New York, Virginia, and Washington, DC, the firm strategically advances its clients' objectives in the United States and around the globe. Venable advises clients on a broad range of business and regulatory law, legislative affairs, complex litigation, and the full range of intellectual property disciplines. For more information, please visit https://www.venable.com.

