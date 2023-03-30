April is National Safe Digging Month

Southwest Gas reminds the public to stay safe and call 811 before digging

LAS VEGAS, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The number one cause of damages to underground utility lines is due to a failure to call 811 before a digging project. In 2022, Southwest Gas saw 30 percent of damages in our service area attributed to a failure to Call 811. April historically kicks off dig season and is recognized nationally as Safe Digging Month. Safe Digging Month serves to remind the public of the importance of safe digging.

Whether you are a contractor or a do-it-yourselfer, one easy, free phone call to 811 quickly begins the process of getting underground utility lines marked for free. "Call 811" is free for residential and commercial digging jobs of all sizes and for all types of projects, from tree planting and mailbox installation to large construction projects. Ensuring you make the call two working days before beginning any digging project is critical to preventing accidents and causing service outages in your area.

Southwest Gas is committed to ensuring the safe and reliable delivery of natural gas to our customers in the communities we serve. The Company's damage prevention and public awareness programs are among the management tools we use to maintain a tight system, avoid interruptions to essential services and protect people and the environment. In addition, Southwest Gas offers free training for excavators, plumbers, landscapers, homeowners, and anyone planning to conduct underground work.

Southwest Gas would like to remind anyone who thinks they may have damaged an underground pipeline or suspects a natural gas leak, even if they are not a natural gas customer, to leave the area immediately and call 911 and Southwest Gas at 877-860-6020. A natural gas leak can be detected by a distinct sulfur-like odor, similar to rotten eggs, even if it's faint or momentary; an unusual hissing or roaring sound coming from the ground or appliance; or, bubbling water and discolored plants or grass surrounding a pipeline.

For more information about the "Call 811" one-call program and natural gas safety, visit swgas.com/safety.

