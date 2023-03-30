Storm Reid's Latest Pacsun The ArashiBlu Collection Styles Pop with Color for Spring 2023

Two years after the introduction of the young designer's collaboration with Pacsun, Reid adds new bolder, brighter pieces to her collection for drop 5

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pacsun announced the newest drop in collaboration with actress, producer and current USC student, Storm Reid under her notable Storm Reid x Pacsun The ArashiBlu Collection, offering bold and bright styles for Spring 2023. Initially released in July 2021, Reid's swimwear line is representative of the designer's breadth of creativity and knack for detail, with each iteration presenting fresh features and silhouettes.

This latest drop once again stems from Reid's ArashiBlu overall brand, which partners with like-minded collaborators to disrupt the status quo, create curiously and consciously, and works to carve out spaces for honest expression and meaningful dialogues.

"Creating these last five collections with my mom and partner Robyn Simpson, designer Esther Kang, and the full team at Pacsun, has taught me so much about the processes of design and creation," said Storm Reid. "Through this collaboration, I've had the chance to design, watch those designs come to life, and then assist in the imagery and marketing of the collections. It's been a dream and I'm excited to share the latest drop!"

"Pacsun continues to support collaborations that bring the spirit of authenticity and self-expression to our customers," said Brie Olson, Co-Ceo at Pacsun. "We pride ourselves in being at the forefront of youth culture and California lifestyle, using fashion to create positive change through creativity, diversity, and individuality. Over the past two years, Storm has brought her fresh lens to this original and innovative swimwear collection, and this drop is no exception."

The fifth drop under the partnership brings back the familiar nylon and spandex fabrications with bright pop colors, like tangerine, island green, dahlia purple, super pink, and more. Silhouettes include bikinis and a one piece, featuring layering styles, cutouts, strappy details, cinching, ring trims, color blocking and hardwear elements. To accompany the swimwear, Reid also created two scarves that can be used as body wraps, sarongs, head scarfs, and other ways.

Reid once again self-shot and assisted in the creative around the campaign. The Spring 2023 collection is now available exclusively at https://www.pacsun.com/storm-reid/ in sizes XXS - XL and range from $29.95 to $59.95.

ABOUT STORM REID

Storm Reid is an actress, producer, and current student at USC. Her breakout role was starring as 'Meg' in Disney's live action adaptation of the acclaimed children's novel A WRINKLE IN TIME, which was directed by multi-award winner Ava DuVernay. Most recently, Reid starred in the Sony thriller MISSING, which was released in January 2023, and can currently be seen in a standout episode of the record-breaking HBO series THE LAST OF US opposite Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal. Reid additionally can be seen in the Emmy-winning HBO series EUPHORIA, alongside Zendaya. Up next, she will star in Warner Bros' THE NUN 2, in theaters September 8, 2023. Previously, Reid starred in Warner Bros' THE SUICIDE SQUAD (2021) with Viola Davis and Margot Robbie, Universal Picture's THE INVISIBLE MAN (2020) opposite Elisabeth Moss, Universal Picture's DON'T LET GO (2019) with David Oyelowo, and Lionsgate's 12 YEARS A SLAVE (2013), among others.

About Pacsun

Pacsun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Throughout the contemporary, streetwear and active lifestyle markets, Pacsun partners with the best brands to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level. Founded in 1980, Newport, CA. Curated in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.

