Kyle Wool Appears on Fox Business

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominari Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMH) (the "Company") today announced that Kyle Wool, CEO of Dominari Financial Inc. ("Dominari"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, appeared as a guest this morning on Fox Business Network's show "Varney & Company."

Mr. Wool was appointed as CEO of Dominari in March 2023. In this role, he is focused on building a dynamic and modern financial services organization that is at the forefront of wealth creation and preservation. Mr. Wool is a successful Wall Street veteran, having held numerous positions across leading firms in private wealth management and asset management. As an Executive Director of Wealth Management at Morgan Stanley, he distinguished himself as the top producer globally for one of finance's leading institutions. Earlier in his career, he was based in Hong Kong where he served as Managing Director of the Professional Investors Group for Oppenheimer Asia Ltd., one of the youngest executives to have led the region.

A replay of the interview is available at https://video.foxbusiness.com/v/6324304117112

Dominari Financial Inc.'s Mission Statement:

Dominari is a dynamic, forward-thinking financial services company that seeks to create wealth for all stakeholders by capitalizing on emerging trends in the financial services sector and identifying early-stage future opportunities that are expected to generate a high rate of return for investors.

Securities Brokerage and Registered Investment Adviser Services are offered through Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC ("Fieldpoint Securities"), a Member of FINRA, MSRB and SIPC, which will be known as Dominari Securities LLC after its name change is effective. Securities brokerage, investment adviser and other non-bank deposit investments are not FDIC- insured and may lose some or all of the principal invested. You can check the background of Fieldpoint Securities and its registered investment professionals and review its SEC Form CRS on FINRA's BrokerCheck site at https://brokercheck.finra.org. After the name change, information for Dominari Securities LLC and its registered investment professionals as well as its SEC Form CRS may also be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck site.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which include but are not limited to the Risk Factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 relating to its business. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

