Genpact's CEO Tiger Tyagarajan Named to Ascend's 2023 A-List Awards

Recognition highlights Genpact's culture of learning and innovation to build resilience and stakeholder impact during challenging times

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Tyagarajan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Genpact, a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, has been recognized by the Ascend Foundation on their 2023 A-List Awards list, for Genpact's continued demonstration of resilience during times of rapid change and uncertainty.

The A-List Awards highlight the power of resilient, impactful, and courageous business leaders. Honorees primarily representing a cross-section of Asian ethnicities are selected for their professional achievements and the advancement of others in their industries or communities aligning with Ascend's mission to develop and elevate all Asian and Pacific Islander (API) business leaders, empowering them to become catalysts for change.

"We formally launched the A-List Awards because we noticed a growing number of very successful Pan-Asian leaders who were not being recognized," said Sandeep Gupta, Chair of the 2023 A-List Benefit Committee. "With a record number of nominations this year, our realizations continue to prove true, and Ascend is extremely proud to honor all of these honorees."

Genpact's CEO is among 30 impactful Asian role models that were honored with Ascend's 2023 A-List Awards.

"Businesses and leaders today must demonstrate agility, a hunger for curiosity, and deep focus on embedding diversity into the fabric of their organizations to thrive and build resilience for the future," said Tiger Tyagarajan, President and CEO, Genpact. "This award is a testament to Genpact's purpose-driven culture of empathy, curiosity, and inclusivity to drive innovation and meaningful impact for our employees, shareholders, clients, and communities in which we operate."

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm delivering the outcomes that transform our clients' businesses and shape their future. We're guided by our real-world experience redesigning and running thousands of processes for hundreds of global companies. Our clients – including many in the Global Fortune 500 – partner with us for our unique ability to combine deep industry and functional expertise, leading talent, and proven methodologies to drive collaborative innovation that turns insights into action and delivers outcomes at scale. We create lasting competitive advantages for our clients and their customers, running digitally enabled operations and applying our Data-Tech-AI services to design, build, and transform their businesses. And we do it all with purpose. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, our 115,000+ team is passionate in its relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

About Ascend Foundation and Ascend

The work of the Ascend Foundation includes research and thought leadership reports that surface the lack of Asian advancement in the workplace and corporate boards. The Foundation's The Other Side campaign features Ascend storytellers who shine light on the long-held societal biases that make APIs less likely to be promoted to leadership levels. These efforts and the A-List Awards reinforce the Ascend Foundation's goals to increase recognition of Pan-Asian leadership, drive awareness through shared experiences, and encourage the hopes and dreams of future Pan-Asian leaders.

The Ascend Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to educate, advocate, and enable Pan-Asian business leaders to reach their full potential and make greater positive societal impacts. Ascend Inc. is the largest non-profit Pan-Asian membership organization for business professionals in North America with a mission to drive workplace and societal impact by developing and elevating Pan-Asian business leaders and empowering them to become catalysts for change.

