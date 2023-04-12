Royal Mint Reveal Celebratory Coronation Range Ahead of the Coronation on 6 May

Royal Mint Reveal Celebratory Coronation Range Ahead of the Coronation on 6 May

The Royal Mint has revealed a range of commemorative coins to celebrate the upcoming Coronation

The commemorative coin range features the first official crowned coinage portrait of His Majesty The King, designed by Martin Jennings

The range will go on sale at 9am (UK time) on Monday 24 th April 2023 .

An uncrowned version of the 50p designed by Royal Mint designer Natasha Jenkins , is set to enter circulation later in 2023

LLANTRISANT, Wales, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Mint, the official maker of UK coins has today unveiled a range of commemorative coins to celebrate the upcoming Coronation including a 50p and £5 coin.

The commemorative coronation coin range features a crowned effigy of His Majesty The King designed by artist and sculptor Martin Jennings - the first crowned effigy of His Majesty to feature on a coin. The effigy of King Charles III for non-commemorative coins was unveiled following His Majesty's Accession late last year and in line with tradition, The King is shown not wearing regalia.

The new, crowned coin effigy has been created specifically for the Coronation, ahead of the historic event on May 6th and will feature on the commemorative range produced by The Royal Mint to mark the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The crowned effigy is reserved specifically for collectable, commemorative coins and will be reserved for very special collections moving forwards.

The portrait features the Tudor Crown which was personally selected by His Majesty The King for the portrait. Although the Tudor crown was destroyed in the 1640s it is still used heraldically and has been used on previous crowned portraits of Kings from the 20th century. The Tudor Crown also features on His Majesty's cypher. Martin Jennings comments: "Following my work on the uncrowned coin effigy of His Majesty, I am delighted to have had the opportunity to work on a crowned version for the coronation range. Each detail of the crown has to be scrupulously correct so it has taken considerable work to get it right. I'm proud to have had the opportunity to realise a design that is both dignified and celebratory for this historic occasion."

The new, highly collectable 50p featuring the iconic Westminster Abbey has been designed by Royal Mint designer Natasha Jenkins. Natasha has worked for The Royal Mint for nearly seven years, and this is the third time one of her designs has been selected for use on a UK coin.

Natasha Jenkins, Product Designer at The Royal Mint, comments: "I feel so privileged to have had the opportunity to work on this project. I was inspired to feature Westminster Abbey as it plays such an iconic role in the coronation, so I chose to opt for a stylised line drawing of Westminster Abbey that is instantly recognisable with Britain, along with King Charles' cypher and crown to mark him being crowned as King.

I am always aware of finishing touches during the design stage. This is why I chose a linear design, as I knew the negative areas of the design would be polished, and the relief areas would be frosted. This will give the coin a lot of opportunity for light play."

In the future I will be able to look back and show my children this coin that I designed for the Coronation and feel proud."

Five million 50ps are set to enter circulation later in 2023 featuring the original, uncrowned effigy of King Charles by Martin Jennings. This follows the five million memorial 50ps that have already entered circulation – the first circulating coinage of the new monarch, that will co-circulate along with that of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Coronation range also includes a £5 coin features the crowned coinage portrait of His Majesty on the obverse and a beautiful design by Timothy Noad on the reverse, featuring the St Edward's Crown.

The range also features a number of ounce coins, that are available in several editions and sizes, each featuring the crowned coinage portrait of His Majesty on the obverse and a beautiful design by John Bergdahl on the reverse.

Rebecca Morgan, Director of Collector Services at The Royal Mint, comments: "The Coronation range is a celebration of the Coronation and His Majesty The King's formal investiture, exhibiting exemplary British craftsmanship, with a range of price points making it accessible for all. We're particularly excited to unveil the unique crowned effigy, making this range highly collectible and a wonderful keepsake of such a historic occasion."

Rebecca continues: "The Royal Mint has struck the coins of the monarchy since the times of Alfred the Great. The Royal Mint has played a role in coronations for years, traditionally producing coins and medals for previous monarchs. We are marking a moment in history and a new chapter in British coinage. This is a wonderful opportunity to grow an existing coin collection or to start collecting for the first time."

The range will go on sale at 9am (UK time) on Monday 24th April 2023. For more information about the range, visit The Royal Mint's website.

The Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III 2023 £5 Commemorative Coin Specifications

Coin title The Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III 2023 UK £5 Brilliant Uncirculated Coin The Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III 2023 UK £5 Silver Proof Coin The Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III 2023 UK £5 Silver Proof Piedfort Coin The Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III 2023 UK £5 Gold Proof Coin Denomination £5 £5 £5 £5 Issuing Authority UK UK UK UK Alloy Cupro-Nickel 925 Ag 925 Ag 916.7 Au Weight 28.28 (g) 28.28 (g) 56.56 (g) 39.94 (g) Diameter 38.61 (mm) 38.61 (mm) 38.61 (mm) 38.61 (mm) Obverse Designer Martin Jennings Martin Jennings Martin Jennings Martin Jennings Reverse Designer Timothy Noad Timothy Noad Timothy Noad Timothy Noad Quality Brilliant Uncirculated Proof Proof Proof Edge Inscription N/A • GOD SAVE OUR GRACIOUS KING • GOD SAVE OUR GRACIOUS KING • GOD SAVE OUR GRACIOUS KING Additional Features N/A N/A N/A N/A Limited Edition Presentation Unlimited 12,500 3,250 500 RRP £14.50 £95.00 £180.00 £2,995.00

The Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III 2023 50p Commemorative Coin Specifications

Coin title The Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III 2023 UK 50p Brilliant Uncirculated Coin The Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III 2023 UK 50p Silver Proof Coin The Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III 2023 UK 50p Silver Proof Piedfort Coin The Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III 2023 UK 50p Gold Proof Coin Denomination 50p 50p 50p 50p Issuing Authority UK UK UK UK Alloy Cupro-Nickel 925 Ag 925 Ag 916.7 Au Weight 15.50 (g) 8.00 (g) 16.00 (g) 8.00 (g) Diameter 27.30 (mm) 27.30 (mm) 27.30 (mm) 27.30 (mm) Obverse Designer Martin Jennings Martin Jennings Martin Jennings Martin Jennings Reverse Designer Natasha Jenkins Natasha Jenkins Natasha Jenkins Natasha Jenkins Quality Brilliant Uncirculated Proof Proof Proof Additional Features N/A N/A N/A N/A Limited Edition Presentation Unlimited 12,500 3,250 500 RRP £11.00 £59.50 £110.00 £1,220.00

The Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III 2023 Gold Proof Ounces Coin Specifications

Coin title The Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III 2023 UK 1/40th oz Gold Proof Coin The Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III 2023 UK 1/4oz Gold Proof Coin The Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III 2023 UK 1oz Gold Proof Coin The Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III 2023 UK 2oz Gold Proof Coin The Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III 2023 UK 5oz Gold Proof Coin The Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III 2023 UK 1kg Gold Proof Coin Denomination 50p £25 £100 £200 £500 £1000 Issuing Authority UK UK UK UK UK UK Alloy 999.9 Au 999.9 Au 999.9 Au 999.9 Au 999.9 Au 999 Au Weight 0.80 (g) 7.80 (g) 31.21 (g) 62.42 (g) 156.30 (g) 1005.00 (g) Diameter 8.00 (mm) 22.00 (mm) 32.69 (mm) 40.00 (mm) 50.00 (mm) 100.00 (mm) Obverse Designer Martin Jennings Martin Jennings Martin Jennings Martin Jennings Martin Jennings Martin Jennings Reverse Designer John Bergdahl John Bergdahl John Bergdahl John Bergdahl John Bergdahl John Bergdahl Quality Proof Proof Proof Proof Proof Proof Additional Features N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Limited Edition Presentation 2,023 1,250 500 300 100 15 RRP £85.00 £750.00 £2,770.00 £5,305.00 £12,725.00 £77,565.00

The Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III 2023 Silver Proof Ounces Coin Specifications

Coin title The Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III 2023 UK 1oz Silver Proof Coin The Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III 2023 UK 2oz Silver Proof Coin The Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III 2023 UK 5oz Silver Proof Coin The Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III 2023 UK 1kg Silver Proof Coin Denomination £2 £5 £10 £500 Issuing Authority UK UK UK UK Alloy 999 Ag 999 Ag 999 Ag 999 Ag Weight 31.21 (g) 62.86 (g) 156.30 (g) 1005.00 (g) Diameter 38.61 (mm) 40.00 (mm) 65.00 (mm) 100.00 (mm) Obverse Designer Martin Jennings Martin Jennings Martin Jennings Martin Jennings Reverse Designer John Bergdahl John Bergdahl John Bergdahl John Bergdahl Quality Proof Proof Proof Proof Additional Features N/A N/A N/A N/A Limited Edition Presentation 17,500 1,000 1,500 200 RRP £99.50 £190.00 £480.00 £2,390.00

About The Royal Mint

With a history spanning more than 1,100 years, The Royal Mint is Britain's oldest companies and the original maker of UK coins. Today The Royal Mint is a premium British maker, providing carefully crafted coins and precious metal products for the UK and overseas. Based in Llantrisant, South Wales it has three main focuses as a business: Currency, Consumer (collectable and rare, historic coins) and precious metals investment.

Images

The Royal Mint retains copyright ownership © of all images. These may only be used for editorial purposes and cannot be sold or used for other marketing purposes without the permission of The Royal Mint.

