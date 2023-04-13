Mews Acquires Canadian-based Hotello to Expand North America Operations

MONTREAL, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mews, a leader in hospitality technology and cloud-based property management systems (PMS), today is announcing the acquisition of Hotello, the Montreal-headquartered cloud PMS solution for hotel properties. The acquisition further strengthens the growth strategy for Mews in North America, and more specifically the Canadian market and the company's commitment to delivering technology that simplifies and automates operations for modern hoteliers and their guests. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Mews is a leader in hospitality technology and cloud-based property management systems. (PRNewswire)

"The PMS category continues to experience remarkable innovation and growth," said Richard Valtr, founder of Mews. "Hotello has everything we're looking for in an acquisition: great people, great customers and a passion for hotel technology. This partnership also represents a further investment in the North American markets where we continue seeing strong adoption of cloud and autonomous technologies, and hospitality brands looking for solutions that will serve them long into the future. I'm delighted to bring Hotello into the Mews family," he said.

Founded in 2001, the PMS Hotello is focused on delivering exceptional user experience and unlimited integrations. Its technology stack is focused on seamless communication between systems, people and environments to make user and customer experiences simple, efficient and exceptional. Hotello has approximately 500+ customers in Canada and the United States and a team with deep experience in technology enablement for hotel operations.

"When I first met with Mews I could tell our visions for the future of hospitality were aligned," said Anaïs Berzi, CEO. "This is an incredibly exciting moment for the team, our customers, and the future of hospitality. We had a number of offers but Mews has a proven track record of pushing the boundaries of innovation in this space and has successfully integrated other teams and products like Hotello. We're really looking forward to what the future holds."

The Hotello acquisition comes on the heels of Mews having strong growth and momentum throughout 2022. Before Hotello joining Mews, Mews had surpassed 400,000 beds in operation across 3,500 customers with US$2.8 billion processed via Mews Payments, and the Mews Hospitality Cloud boasts more than 70,000 active monthly users. This is only set to grow with the addition of Hotello.

The acquisition was helmed by Mews Ventures, the company's venture and investment arm. Mews Ventures was launched to accelerate the technological transformation of the hospitality industry. The Hotello acquisition represents the 6th acquisition for Mews Ventures, with previous acquired companies including Planet Winner (2019), Base7Booking (2020), Hotel Perfect (2021), Cenium (2022) and Bizzon (2022).

To learn more the Mews Hospitality Cloud, visit https://www.mews.com/en/products.

To learn more about Mews Ventures, visit https://www.mews.com/ventures.

About Mews

Mews is a leading platform for the new era of hospitality. Over 3,500 properties in 80 countries are powered by Mews. The Mews Hospitality Cloud is designed to streamline operations for modern hoteliers, transform the guest experience and create more profitable businesses. Customers include Accor, Generator-Freehand, Nordic Choice Hotels, The Social Hub, Life House and Les Airelles. Mews has been named the World's Best Independent Hotel PMS Provider by World Travel Tech Awards (2022) and won Best Place to Work in Hotel Tech (2021, 2022) from Hotel Tech Report. The company has offices in Europe, the United States and Australia.

