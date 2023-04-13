Sens. Tester and Moran, Reps. Takano and Bost to Receive Military Officers Association of America's Annual Awards for Supporting Servicemembers and Veterans

Simon Coon

, a professional staff member with the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee and Marine Corps veteran, and Al Edwards , a former professional staff member on the Senate Armed Services Committee and Air Force veteran, each will receive the Colonel Paul

.

Meritorious Service Award, which honors congressional staff members who have made significant contributions to the uniformed services community.

was dedicated to the passage of the PACT Act, working with committee leadership and members to address compromises while managing amendments throughout the process and keeping in touch with advocates seeking support from the committee. Edwards was instrumental in developing an updated construct for the

Dental Program in the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act. His leadership on military health care issues contributed to improvements for

beneficiaries that will impact lives for years to come.