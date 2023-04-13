Templum & Sydecar Partner to Accelerate Private Market Growth through Frictionless Capital Raising and Secondary Trading

The patent-pending Templum Inc. technology and infrastructure, alongside Sydecar's deal execution platform, create a front-to-backend solution to help firms scale.

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Templum, Inc. ("Templum"), a provider of next-generation cloud-based capital market infrastructure for alternative assets and private securities, announced today its partnership with Sydecar, a frictionless deal execution platform that provides venture investors, syndicates, and funding platforms with the foundational services needed to execute deals. The explosion of private markets has exposed a need for a uniform, standards-driven fundraising pathway that provides consistent results. This partnership creates the framework for startups and established issuers to seamlessly raise capital and power secondary trading without worrying about backend processes, infrastructure and technology.

By pairing their capabilities, the companies create an end-to-end solution to start, grow, scale, and exit any capital raise by pairing entity formation with investor reach while creating a streamlined pathway to secondary trading. Sydecar's platform handles back-office operations such as automated entity formation, contracts and compliance, while Templum provides the technology and infrastructure for issuers to fundraise, onboard investors and launch a customized secondary trading marketplace.

"Our unique regulatory approval sets and proprietary technology and infrastructure position issuers, institutions and startups to grow with marketplaces with speed, and to scale compliantly through Templum's ecosystem," said Christopher Pallotta, founder and CEO of Templum. "Through our collaboration with Sydecar, we solve the additional back-office pains that hinder both growth and scale. We have pioneered a standardized approach for an industry lacking digital infrastructure and created standards for venture investors, funding platforms and private securities startups."

The partnership comes at a perfect time, as many investors are looking for better structure in their 2023 deals with the continuation of the private equity slowdown from 2022.

"We are thrilled to be creating new and vastly improved standards for how we all interact with private markets. In partnering with Templum, we can expand our support across all stages of venture funding to continue delivering automated deal execution that is efficient and cost-effective," said Sydecar CEO Nik Talreja. "We know we have found a best-in-class partner in Templum that aligns with our commitment to bringing greater efficiencies, transparency and liquidity to private market investing."

About Sydecar

Sydecar helps investors start and run their fund or SPV, so they can launch an investment in hours rather than days. They are on a mission to bring more efficiency and accessibility to private markets by standardizing how investment vehicles are created and executed. In doing so, capital allocators can launch investment vehicles instantaneously, track funding in real-time, and offer hassle-free opportunities for early liquidity. To learn more, visit https://www.sydecar.io/ .

About Templum

Templum is paving the way for investors to participate in new asset classes through integrated market technologies and APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) for primary issuance and secondary trading. Templum's award-winning and patent-pending combined solution provide liquidity and distribution in private markets by enabling a continuous trading experience for investors rather than the manual processes currently in place. In doing so, Templum delivers custom trading solutions to power marketplaces.

Templum Markets LLC. is a New York-based broker-dealer, and Alternative Trading System (ATS) approved to trade unregistered private securities in 53 U.S. states and territories and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Templum, Inc., a trading technology company. For more information, please visit www.templuminc.com.

