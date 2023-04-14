GEP NAMED A LEADER IN PROCUREMENT SOFTWARE PLATFORMS BY LEADING ANALYST FIRM ISG, FOR THIRD YEAR IN A ROW

Named leader for both 'Large' and 'Midmarket' accounts

Establishes GEP as the ideal global partner for transforming procurement, supply chain and business operations

CLARK, N.J., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that it has been named Leader in the ISG Provider Lens 2023™ – Procurement Software Platforms and Solution 2023, for both 'Large Accounts' and 'Midmarket,' for the third year in a row.

ISG Provider Lens lead analyst Bruce Guptill explains, "GEP continues to lead procurement markets through its software-plus-services portfolio advances including direct sourcing expertise, and low-code/no-code application integration and configuration, and improving integration with supply chain management."

"Unlike ERP solution providers that require required staggering, multi-year investments, trapping frustrated companies in perpetuity, GEP combines GEP SOFTWARE™, the leading AI-powered procurement and supply chain platform, with GEP STRATEGY™ and GEP MANAGED SERVICES™, providing companies with a single strategic global partner to drive competitive advantage, resilience, cost savings and shareholder value," said Al Girardi, GEP's chief marketing officer.

Download a complimentary copy of ISG Provider Lens™ – Procurement Platforms 2023, which cites GEP SOFTWARE strengths as:

Software-plus-services leadership : The company's software platforms and associated tools are complemented by its own procurement and supply chain consulting, transformation, implementation and managed services.

Direct and indirect sourcing : GEP has outpaced most in advancing capabilities in direct materials category management, sourcing and procurement, a strong advantage for clients seeking to optimize direct sourcing to prevent supply chain disturbances and to minimize disruption.

Multi-platform, unified, AI-driven procurement and supply chain platform: GEP SMART ™ (procurement), GEP NEXXE ™ (supply chain), and SPECTRUM solutions enable management, automation, analytics and unified UX and data from procurement source-to-procure (S2P) through supply chain management. The GEP MINERVA ™ proprietary AI and ML engine enables cross-solution, cross-organization data analytics and decision support. GEP CLICK ™ acts as a cloud-based, low-code/no-code integration layer with third-party data, applications and service providers.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens™ research, please visit this webpage. ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm with more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARE™ provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive, and profitable. With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP® provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity. GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data, and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology. GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle, Microsoft and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty. A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters. GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

