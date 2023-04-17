MJV Innovation Sponsors InsureTech Connect LATAM

MIAMI, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MJV Technology & Innovation is sponsoring this year's InsureTech Connect in Miami. With a focus this semester on the LATAM market, InsureTech is the largest gathering of insurance industry leaders. The conference is taking place on April 24-26, 2023 at the Fontainebleau Hotel.

"We are excited to be partnering with InsureTech Connect during an important moment for the insurance industry," says MJV CEO Mauricio Vianna. "The digital environment and shifts in the marketplace have put business transformation and digital strategy at the heart of staying competitive in insurance."

During the conference MJV Head of Innovation for USA, Bruna Lopes, will host a panel discussion with Bradesco Seguros Executive Superintendent Guilherme Haraguchi called "Business Transformation: How Insurance Companies and Customers Are Changing". Bradesco Seguros is one of the top insurers in Latin America and has been MJV's client for over 20 years.

MJV Innovation's team serves leading insurance companies in areas including innovation, business transformation and analytics. Clients include Liberty Mutual, Aegon, Mapfre, and Zurich Insurance Group.

MJV also hosts an online Insurance Hub , a digital platform for resources on the latest trends and practices in the insurance industry.

About MJV Technology & Innovation

MJV Technology & Innovation is a leading global consulting and development firm specializing in digital transformation. The firm serves Fortune 500 clients including Coca-Cola, Delta, BNP, Cartier, and more in implementing data-driven innovation and strategies, including design thinking, ESG practices, consumer experiences, and data analytics. The firm was founded in 1997 and has locations across the US, Europe, and Latin America. Learn more at https://www.mjvinnovation.com

View original content:

SOURCE MJV Technology & Innovation