Anker Partners with Oceana to Protect the World's Oceans and Reduce Plastic Pollution

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker, the world's #1 charging brand(1), is proud to announce its partnership with Oceana, the largest international ocean conservation advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation. The partnership will support Oceana's campaigns to protect the world's oceans, including efforts to reduce plastic pollution, and will complement the expansion of Anker's sustainable business practices.

As part of the partnership, Anker will be providing its best-in-class mobile charging products, portable power stations and solar panels to Oceana for use during applicable research expeditions and outreach activities, allowing the organization to stay connected and powered up even in remote locations. Anker will also be making a monetary donation to Oceana in support of its policy campaigns.

"We're excited to have Anker as our recharge partner," said Jon Frank, Oceana Director of Global Corporate and Celebrity Partnerships. "Their support will help Oceana win campaigns around the world to reduce plastic pollution, protect marine life and habitats, and more. Together, we can recharge ocean health and abundance."

"We are thrilled to partner with Oceana," said Steven Yang, CEO of Anker Innovations. "As the world's # 1 mobile charging brand, Anker has a responsibility to find new and innovative ways to reduce the impact our products have on the environment. This includes supporting organizations such as Oceana that are committed to protecting one of the world's most previous resources: our oceans."

Anker is the world's #1 mobile charging brand and a global leader in sustainable power. This includes wall plugs, wireless chargers, power banks, solar panels, and power solutions for the home and outdoors. Anker recently launched its "Re[Charge] the Future" program and has committed to making more sustainable products and reducing its use of plastic. More information about Anker can be found at anker.com.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment, and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its six key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, soundcore and AnkerMake. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

About Oceana

Oceana is the largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation. Oceana is rebuilding abundant and biodiverse oceans by winning science-based policies in countries that control one-quarter of the world's wild fish catch. With more than 275 victories that stop overfishing, habitat destruction, oil and plastic pollution, and the killing of threatened species like turtles, whales, and sharks, Oceana's campaigns are delivering results. A restored ocean means that 1 billion people can enjoy a healthy seafood meal every day, forever. Together, we can save the oceans and help feed the world. Visit Oceana.org to learn more.

