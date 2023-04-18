Bandwidth IG Appoints Patton Lochridge as Its First Chief Revenue Officer

Bandwidth IG Hires Industry Veteran to Advance Digital Infrastructure in the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Atlanta and Greater Portland

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Infrastructure Group (Bandwidth IG), one of the fastest-growing pure-play dark fiber providers, is strengthening its leadership team with the appointment of Patton Lochridge as its first Chief Revenue Officer. Lochridge's vast experience in the digital infrastructure industry will be instrumental as the company continues to develop its dark fiber networks providing critical infrastructure for data centers and enterprises in the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Atlanta and Greater Portland.

"Lochridge's background in the industry and his demonstrated commercial success makes him the perfect candidate for the role," said Bruce Garrison, CEO of Bandwidth IG. "Bandwidth IG is one of the few companies building new dark fiber networks for data centers and enterprises in our markets. Lochridge's industry experience and leadership will help us further strengthen our position in the market and help solve the increasing challenges our customers are experiencing finding unique fiber infrastructure that has the density needed for years to come."

As Chief Revenue Officer, Lochridge will spearhead all business development, sales, and marketing efforts. The San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Atlanta and Hillsboro area of Greater Portland are some of the top data center hubs in the U.S. Bandwidth IG's unique ability to deliver more purpose-built infrastructure, underpinning more mission critical applications, will be critical for the success of not only Bandwidth IG, but for the innovative companies it serves.

"By providing new, unique and dense fiber networks, Bandwidth IG enables companies to quickly scale and deliver new technologies, and I'm excited to be part of a company that serves a significant role in building tomorrow's digital world," said Lochridge. "I look forward to working with our existing customers to learn how we continue as their fiber infrastructure partner of choice, as well as expanding our customer relationships to serve more bandwidth-driven companies."

Lochridge comes to Bandwidth IG from Zayo, where held numerous leadership roles including SVP of Sales overseeing Large Enterprise, Hyperscale, Wireless and Public Sector verticals. While there, he also served as Zayo's Vice President of Fiber Solutions for the Mid Atlantic and East Regions and held positions in marketing and corporate development.

About Bandwidth IG

Bandwidth Infrastructure Group (Bandwidth IG) is a metro dark fiber provider that offers high capacity, strategic, dark fiber networks to mission critical data centers, hyperscalers and enterprises throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Portland and Greater Atlanta areas. Bandwidth IG's 100% underground network meets critical data needs for enterprises and data centers who require quality, new connectivity options. Bandwidth IG's San Francisco Bay Area network offers more than 200 route miles and 65 data centers. The Greater Portland network has more than 15 route miles and 13 data centers, and the Greater Atlanta network has more than 80 route miles and 15 data centers. Bandwidth IG was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. Visit www.BandwidthIG.com to learn more.

