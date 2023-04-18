Let Joy Guide Your Financial Future!

"Financial Planning Made Personal" by Lawrence Sprung, CFP® is released today.

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Planning Made Personal: How to Create Joy And The Mindset for Success, CFP® Lawrence Sprung is now available on Amazon for purchase.

When most people—financial advisors and consumers alike—think about personal financial planning, the first thing that comes to mind is money. Numbers. Dollar signs. Budgets. Investments. Those are certainly key components, but in Financial Planning Made Personal, Larry Sprung stresses the importance of focusing on joy first, money second. He explains the benefits of focusing first on whatever brings you joy in life and then on using your money and other assets to manifest that joy. Here's just a small sample of what you'll learn in Financial Planning Made Personal:

Why you must always pay yourself first.

How to use a side hustle to reach your goals faster

How to plan for retirement—not just financially, but mentally and socially.

Strategies for protecting your assets and income.

The importance of working with a fiduciary financial advisor.

Key Common, and costly, tax mistakes to avoid.

With inflation at a record high, the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank, and mortgage and interest rates skyrocketing, this book couldn't have come at a better time to assist the public to plan for their future finances.

The net proceeds of "Financial Planning Made Personal" are being donated to the Keith Milano Memorial Fund at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

About Lawrence Sprung CFP®

Lawrence "Larry" Sprung, CFP® is a husband, father, entrepreneur, and mental health advocate. In 2004 he founded Mitlin Financial Inc., naming the firm memory of Larry's wife's grandfather, Mitchell, and his mother, Linda. During his career, Larry has found that a lot of industry terms and concepts can seem confusing to outsiders.

He works with the families he serves to break down complex financial topics into easy-to-understand concepts. Larry wants to make sure they understand the tailored financial plan that is being laid out for them. In recognition of Larry's significant contributions to his profession, he has received quite a few awards.

In 2021, Larry was named to the Investopedia 100 Top Advisors in 2021 and was even more humbled to make their Top Ten list for 2022 and 2023!

Larry values his family, and his desire to do right by his wife and sons drives who he is, both in and out of the office. You'll likely find Larry and his family at any number of ice hockey events on a given weekend. Larry is also the host of the Mitlin Money Mindset™, a podcast found on most major podcast platforms.

