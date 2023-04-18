LuxSci Provides Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Customers Secure High Volume Email Solution to Protect Healthcare Data

LuxSci Secure High Volume Email Sending is Powered by Oracle Cloud and Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

BOSTON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LuxSci, a HIPAA-compliant and HITRUST certified email service provider, and member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), is pleased to announce its Secure High Volume Email Sending solution has achieved Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise and is now available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace, offering added value to Oracle Cloud customers.

Protected health information is highly valued by cybercriminals, which puts healthcare organizations at serious risk of ransomware and other cyberattacks. In 2020, 60% of all ransomware attacks targeted the healthcare industry. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) is a deep and broad platform of public cloud services that enables customers to build and run a wide range of applications in a scalable, secure, highly available, and high-performance environment. OCI's security-first design, encryption by default, and computing model proactively addresses common cybersecurity threats posed to the healthcare industry. Powered by Oracle Cloud, LuxSci provides highly secure and custom healthcare communications solutions for customers of all sizes.

"Our mission is to protect healthcare communications through highly secure solutions that are also highly flexible. OCI's configuration options allow us to architect custom deployments for our customers that meet their unique security and compliance needs," said Erik Kangas, CEO of LuxSci.

Before working with OCI, LuxSci used several public and private cloud providers, but they needed many customizations and upgrades to meet LuxSci's stringent security standards. Combining OCI's best-in-class cloud infrastructure with LuxSci's best-in-class security solutions for healthcare communications creates a highly secure environment for any compliance need.

In addition to the security advantages of OCI, LuxSci has recorded measurable performance improvements to its systems, including memory that is 10 to 20 times faster than other public clouds and markedly improved CPU performance. These benefits are delivered directly to its customers, whose email and web services are speedier and more responsive.

"The cloud represents a huge opportunity for our partner community," said David Hicks, vice-president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. "LuxSci's commitment to innovation and security with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure can help our mutual customers with cloud-enabled encrypted communications solutions designed for healthcare and compliance and ready to meet critical business needs."

As ransomware threats increase, so does the demand for digital patient communication. Healthcare organizations must invest in the patient experience to keep patients satisfied and engaged in their healthcare journey. 60% of consumers expect their digital healthcare experience to mirror the consumer experience of retail. Healthcare organizations must adopt digital communication technology that is secure enough to send PHI and can engage patients at scale.

Together, Oracle and LuxSci are providing their customers with the highly secure environment needed for healthcare data. LuxSci Powered by Oracle Cloud enables secure, scalable, and reliable communications designed to meet the healthcare industry's unique needs.

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise recognizes OPN members with solutions that run on Oracle Cloud. For partners earning the Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise, this achievement offers customers confidence that the partner's application is supported by the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure SLA, enabling full access and control over their cloud infrastructure services as well as consistent performance.

