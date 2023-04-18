Most advanced AMRAAM variant, AIM-120D-3, completes critical milestone for operational use

The AIM-120D-3 is produced under the Form, Fit, Function Refresh, or F3R, program

TUCSON, Ariz., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Air Force has completed the Functional Configuration Audit, or FCA, of the latest variant of Raytheon Technologies' (NYSE: RTX) Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile. The AMRAAM® AIM-120D-3 is on-track toward fielding by both the Air Force and Navy this year.

The AIM-120D-3 features modernized hardware, including 15 upgraded circuit cards developed with model-based systems engineering initiatives under the Form, Fit, Function Refresh program, and uses the latest System Improvement Program-3F software. The missile brings tremendous capability to counter both current and future threats and is postured to receive continuous Agile software enhancements through upcoming SIP efforts.

"Integrated on 14 platforms in 42 countries, AMRAAM is the only fielded air-to-air weapon with the ability to counter peer threats at extended range," said Paul Ferraro, president of Air Power, Raytheon Missiles & Defense. "The AIM-120D-3 takes the known and trusted AMRAAM to the next level to meet the evolving needs of the warfighter and combatant commanders."

The AIM-120D-3 Functional Configuration Audit follows a test program encompassing captive carry missions, platform bench testing and a series of live firings from multiple Air Force and Navy platforms - proving out the weapon's effectiveness. F3R testing continues with the AIM-120 C-8 variant – designed for international customers -- with FCA expected on that version later this year.

All AMRAAMs planned for production are D3 or C8 variants incorporating the F3R functionality.

An AIM-120D-3 sits at Raytheon’s Tucson, Arizona plant. The AIM-120D-3 is the latest variant of the combat-proven AMRAAM, developed under the Form, Fit, Function refresh, known as F3R. (PRNewswire)

