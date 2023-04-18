WesBanco Named One of the World's Best Banks by Forbes

Company secures top ranking for the fifth consecutive year

WHEELING, W.Va., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announces that its affiliate, WesBanco Bank, has earned a spot on Forbes' World's Best Banks list for the fifth consecutive year. WesBanco was one of only 75 banks in the United States included in the 2023 rankings, which are based on customer satisfaction and consumer feedback. WesBanco received strong scores across the survey, including scores for customer service, digital services, satisfaction and financial advice.

WesBanco Logo (PRNewsfoto/WesBanco, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"WesBanco is honored to be ranked by customers among Forbes' World's Best Banks for the fifth straight year. We pride ourselves on delivering large bank capabilities with a community bank feel, and this latest recognition is a proof point of the trust our customers place in our products and services," said Todd Clossin, WesBanco President and Chief Executive Officer. "Every day, our customers look to us as an advisor and partner to help them achieve their personal and business financial goals, and we continuously strive to exceed their expectations through strong relationships, innovative solutions and a deep commitment to the communities we serve."

This latest accolade marks WesBanco's third recognition from Forbes this year alone. Previous 2023 recognitions include Forbes' America's Best Banks and America's Best Mid-Size Employers lists, earned for soundness and profitability and being an employer of choice.

WesBanco is focused on delivering long-term, sustainable growth through solid execution of distinct strategies, including the opening of loan production offices in major markets adjacent to its footprint and investing in innovative digital technology to make banking easier. Its financial services include business and personal transaction account options; competitive business and personal lending services; a full range of online and mobile banking options; a full suite of commercial banking products and services; and trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through the century-old Trust and Investment Services department.

In developing its 2023 rankings Forbes collaborated with its market research partner, Statista, to conduct surveys of nearly 50,000 consumers across more than 30 countries. Banks were rated on general satisfaction (30% of the final score) and whether they would recommend the bank (30%). The final 40% came from customer ratings in five key areas: trust, terms and conditions, customer services, digital services and financial advice.

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. Furthermore, our strong financial performance and employee focus has earned us recognition by Forbes as both one of America's Best Banks and Best Midsize Employers. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $4.9 billion of assets under management (as of December 31, 2022). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 194 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc. Learn more at www.wesbanco.com. Follow @WesBanco on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.