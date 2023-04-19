Ascent Earns Recognition for Participation in John Deere Cost Reduction Opportunities Process

BELLEVILLE, Mich., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent, a leading global logistics company, has earned recognition for 2022 in the John Deere Cost Reduction Opportunities Process (JD CROP). JD CROP, a supplier suggestion process, is part of Deere & Company's Achieving Excellence program. The Belleville, Michigan-based company received the honor for providing cost-reduction ideas of outstanding quality and for demonstrating commitment to continuous improvement. Company employees accepted the recognition during formal ceremonies held on April 11 in Moline, IL.

Ascent is a supplier of unplanned, time-critical logistics to support Deere & Company's inbound JIT supply chain across North America. Ascent previously received a Supplier Innovation award in 2015, was named a John Deere Supplier of the Year in 2016, received Hall of Fame recognition in 2019 and has earned recognition as a Partner-Level Supplier for eight consecutive years.

"We are honored to have earned recognition in the JD CROP from our long-term customer, Deere & Company," remarked Chris Jamroz, Executive Chairman of the Board for Ascent. "We are constantly driven to find and implement paths to mitigate risk and reduce cost, all while remaining committed to working aggressively to identify essential cost-down projects as the industry works to return to more normalized operations."

"The JD CROP recognition is especially exciting as it demonstrates our commitment to supporting a very demanding part of Deere & Company's inbound supply chain – time-critical expedite and emergency air transportation," stated Greg Netter, Sr. VP of Sales for Ascent. "This recognition affirms our dedication to customer-centric service, with our Provider Development team working closely with Deere & Company to improve cost on inbound lanes to the Midwest region."

Ascent provides On-Demand mission-critical air and ground expedite solutions for valued customers across North America to protect production. Ascent's proprietary PEAK technology provides customers with market-driven pricing on each shipment from several hundred vetted competing carriers and incorporates complete shipment execution from pickup to delivery. The solution is uniquely supported by ground expedite and air charter assets to provide coverage during industry peaks.

Suppliers who participate in the Achieving Excellence program are evaluated annually in several key performance categories, including quality, delivery, process alignment, value creation and relationship. John Deere Supply Management created the program in 1991 to provide a supplier evaluation and feedback process that promotes continuous improvement.

About Ascent

Ascent solves supply chain challenges for thousands of customers worldwide. Ascent is a recognized supplier of the year for multiple Fortune 500 companies as well as a partner to thousands of small and medium-sized businesses. Ranked among the Top 100 Global 3PLs by Inbound Logistics as well as the Top 40 3PLs and Top 20 Freight Brokerages in North America by Transport Topics, Ascent's #1 market share in the North American ground and air expedite market has provided it the foundation to become the preferred logistics provider to a marquee portfolio of the world's largest and most sophisticated corporations. Ascent's offerings include truckload, less-than-truckload, global forwarding, air charter, specialized, brokerage, managed transportation and expedite solutions. The company moves over 430,000 shipments annually through its competitive PEAK freight marketplace. For more information about the company, please visit Ascent's website: www.ascentlogistics.com.

