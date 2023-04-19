Ashland Place Completes Financing of Two 737-800s for World Star Aviation

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashland Place Finance LLC ("Ashland Place"), a commercial aviation financing platform, today announced the completion of a new financing facility involving two 737-800s for World Star Aviation ("World Star"), a leading full-service aircraft management company.

"We are thrilled to welcome World Star to Ashland Place's growing platform," said Jennifer Villa, Ashland Place's Executive Director and Group Head. "Our understanding of the unique needs of this customer allowed us to provide them a comprehensive and innovative solution."

Allen & Overy LLP served as legal counsel for Ashland Place and Pillsbury Winthrop represented World Star on this transaction.

About Ashland Place Finance LLC

Ashland Place Finance LLC is an institutional financing platform offering innovative capital solutions to the global commercial aerospace industry. Ashland Place is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP. Additional information can be found at: www.ashlandplace.com .

About World Star Aviation

World Star Aviation is a full-service aircraft management company with headquarters in London with key expertise in mid-to-late life model, high quality commercial and freighter aircraft. World Star currently owns and/or manages a fleet of 109 aircraft and engines with 45 lessees in 28 countries globally.

