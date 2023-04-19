Petra Funds Group Expands ESG Advisory Offering with Senior Hire

NEW YORK and LONDON, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Petra Funds Group ("Petra"), a leading independent private funds administrator, announced today that KPMG's Hugh Simpson joined the firm as Director of ESG in Petra's London office.

Hugh will be responsible for delivering the firm's ESG managed services and advisory offering for private market investment funds. Working closely with Petra's Head of ESG, Charlie Chipchase, the team will continue to build out its comprehensive ESG advisory services that focuses on helping fund managers establish scalable and value driving ESG/sustainability strategies that are in step with investor and increasingly stringent regulator expectations.

"At Petra, we are continuing to improve our ESG practice for asset management firms, and our continued investment in senior ESG talent is a testament to the demand for our services," stated Mr. Chipchase. "We are confident that Hugh's breadth of experience and knowledge of ESG regulation and sustainability best practices will greatly strengthen Petra's ESG offering and be accretive to Petra's clients."

Mr. Simpson joins Petra from KPMG, where he served as the Sustainable and Impact Investors Lead for institutional investors and multinational private equity firms across Europe and North America. In this role, he helped private equity fund managers integrate ESG and launch sustainable and impact-driven funds aligned to the EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR). Mr. Simpson gained hands-on experience working with top-tier private equity firms through the investment cycle, including strategy, origination, due diligence, monitoring, and reporting to ensure value creation as well as investor and regulatory alignment.

Prior to KPMG, Hugh held roles with Deloitte's private market funds practice and MSCI, one of the leading providers of ESG investment data.

"The focus of our recruiting efforts on hiring top-tier talent with years of industry experience has differentiated Petra's service offering," stated Stephen Coats, Managing Partner and Co-Founder. "Hugh's proven experience helping fund managers establish ESG programs will be a huge asset to the continued development and refinement of our comprehensive ESG managed services and advisory practice."

"I'm excited by the opportunity to join Petra at such a pivotal time in the development of the firm's ESG solution," stated Mr. Simpson. "I have known Charlie for years and have great admiration for the ESG program he developed at Riverstone. Leveraging our complimentary backgrounds and the wider team's experience, I am excited to deliver the outsourced ESG solution that private equity and private debt firms have been seeking, focusing on clear, practical, and pragmatic delivery."

About Petra Funds Group

Petra Funds Group is a leading fund administration provider to global private equity and debt funds. The firm is the first to deliver comprehensive fund administration and related middle and back-office services, offering global private fund managers an enhanced, data-driven solution. Our services include fund administration, investor servicing, regulatory compliance, management company services, and ESG advisory services. Petra offers fund managers a best-in-class solution of people, back-office services, and technology, enabling general partners to focus on their internal operations, investments, and investor relationships. Petra has offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Los Angeles, and Boston and administers funds and structures totaling more than $90 billion in assets.

Learn more about Petra Funds Group by visiting www.petrafundsgroup.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Petra Funds Group