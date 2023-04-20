Aviatrix Launches "The Cloud Network": An Online Community for Cloud Networking and Security Professionals

Secure Cloud Networking Pioneer Advances Cloud Networking and Security Knowledge Sharing to Help Accelerate Enterprise Transformation to the Cloud

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviatrix, the pioneer of Secure Cloud Networking, today announced the launch of its online community, The Cloud Network – a destination for cloud networking and security professionals looking to engage with like-minded experts from around the world.

Cloud adoption has grown rapidly as enterprises migrate their business-critical applications to the cloud, with 72% of enterprises currently using multiple clouds and nearly 88% planning to by 2024, according to Enterprise Management Associates (EMA). As IT leaders manage the complexities of cloud environments and cloud security, knowledge sharing among other professionals helps organizations to successfully plan, design, and operate secure multicloud networks.

The Cloud Network offers a space for professionals to collaborate on networking and security best practices, network with peers and share insights, and stay up to date with industry trends. Additional resources available in the community include:

A catalogue of articles, blogs, glossaries, guides, and other technical networking cloud and security resources

Top priority access to instructor-led trainings and specialized courses with the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Program, the industry's first and only multicloud networking certification

A private Job Board exclusive to ACEs

Access to exclusive events, webinars, and online business classes for community members

Optional advocacy programs that allow members to become thought leaders within the industry through user groups, webinars, forums, and more

The opportunity to earn badges and climb the ranks by contributing to conversations and sharing insights with other community members

"Our company prides itself on being an educational resource for cloud networking and security professionals and this new community further extends Aviatrix's commitment to closing the cloud skills gap for professionals across the globe," said Katie Holms, Senior Manager of ACE and Community Programs at Aviatrix. "We hope that The Cloud Network will serve as an extension of the successful ACE Program, offering a forum for professionals to master public cloud networking and security components, understand multicloud architectural design patterns, and learn how to apply them at their own organizations."

To join The Cloud Network and get involved in important cloud networking and security conversations, visit: https://community.aviatrix.com/

About Aviatrix

Trusted by more than 500 of the world's most innovative companies, Aviatrix empowers businesses to accelerate innovation, minimize downtime, and gain control of IT costs. Aviatrix delivers an enterprise-grade secure cloud network, backbone, and edge for mission-critical applications by creating a simplified and consistent networking architecture in and across cloud service providers. Combined with the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Program, the industry's first and only multicloud networking certification, Aviatrix helps businesses to achieve their digital transformation goals. Learn more at www.aviatrix.com.

