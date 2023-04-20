Clarivate to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on May 9, 2023

LONDON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their world, announced today it will report its financial results for the first quarter 2023 before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9. The press release and earnings supplement, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the Clarivate investor website at https://ir.clarivate.com. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 9 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time to review the results.

The live webcast of the earnings call on May 9 will be accessible through the investor relations section of the Company's website. To join the webcast please visit https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/487478929. A replay will also be available on https://ir.clarivate.com.

Interested parties may access the live audio broadcast by dialing +1 404-975-4839 or toll-free +1 833-470-1428 (in North America) and 44 208 068 2558 or toll free 44 808 189 6484 (internationally). The conference ID number is 37609.

Clarivate is a leading global information services provider. We connect people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their perspective, their work and our world. Our subscription- and technology-based solutions are coupled with deep domain expertise and cover the areas of Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Intellectual Property. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

