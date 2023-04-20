IJC Publishes Data Products, Tools and Models Produced by Lake Champlain-Richelieu River Flood Study

OTTAWA, ON and WASHINGTON DC, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The International Joint Commission (IJC) is announcing that the data mapping products, tools and models that resulted from the International Lake Champlain-Richelieu River Study Board (Board) study are now publicly available.

The IJC established the Board in 2016 to study the causes, impacts, risks and potential solutions to flooding in the basin. Throughout the study, technical working groups composed of experts from Canada and the United States analyzed and evaluated mitigation measures using various models to simulate floods and their impacts on the floodplain.

Four types of products are now available online. More specifically:

Flood mapping by scenarios at various water levels; Flood hazard mapping; Mapping of modeled flooding impacts and water level changes under considered mitigation measures; Numerical model output.

These binational data products will help municipalities, provincial and state governments, emergency responders, academia, as well as citizens in the basin explore and visualize the information used to support the Board's recommendations to the IJC.

The products are available at the following link: ijc.org/en/lcrr/products

Quotes

"I am pleased that these innovative products, tools and data are now available. They will help a wide range of partners improve modeling and forecasting in the Lac Champlain and Richelieu River system and better equip governments to implement the Study Board's recommendations."

Pierre Béland, Commissioner and Canadian Chair

"These study products are a great example of the results we can see from a multisectoral, binational collaboration that takes social, scientific and political aspects into account. This will assist water managers and experts as they work to mitigate future flood risks."

Rob Sisson, Commissioner and Acting United States Chair

Quick Facts

August 2022 . The report investigates the causes, impacts, risks and potential solutions to flooding in the Lake Champlain-Richelieu River basin shared between Quebec , Vermont and New York .



The IJC approved all recommendations made by the Board in its final report and informed the Canadian and United States' governments in December 2022

$14 million (CAD/USD), which makes it one of the most significant commitments to an IJC study in recent years.



The data and related products are the result of a binational collaborative effort between Quebec , New York and Vermont in addition to federal government agencies, Indigenous Nations and non-profit organizations.





https://ijc.org/en/lcrr/library/publications Technical reports and other study board products can be found here:

