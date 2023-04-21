Roobet and Snoop Dogg Announce $420,000 Giveaway to Celebrate 4/20

Roobet's Chief Ganjaroo Officer is making it rain for the dopest day of the year.

LONDON, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roobet, the pioneering entertainment brand and one of the world's fastest-growing crypto casinos, has announced its biggest-ever giveaway in company history, all thanks to their newly appointed Chief Ganjaroo Officer, Snoop Dogg. The campaign, 'Make it Rain with Snoop Dogg,' is a product of the groundbreaking partnership between Snoop and Roobet as they continue to push the boundaries of digital entertainment - this time, by leaning into cultural phenomena that have historically been 'too taboo' for brands.

This isn’t your average casino game. Roobet aims to change perceptions of what online casino can be. [Image: Actual in-play footage.] (PRNewsfoto/Roobet)

As Roobet's Chief Ganjaroo, one of Snoop's key strategic priorities is to ensure that Roobet's brand shines during events of digital-pop culture significance. And Roobet doesn't shy away from unique opportunities to have fun, interact with, and reward its community. So, under the Chief Ganjaroo's directive, the company is lighting up over $420,000 in cash and prizes in a month-long and community-wide celebration of his favorite day of the year, 4/20, true to his signature over-the-top style.

During the celebration, Roobet players will be passing around the chance to win life-changing amounts of cash, including a $100,000 grand prize, over 100 Backstage Passes, Meet & Greets at upcoming Snoop shows, and so much more. Players earn chances to win just by playing like normal on Roobet, with no opt-in required.

If they're looking to 5x their chances of winning, they can try their luck at Snoop's HotBox, the legendary first-of-it's-kind release announced last month. Snoop's HotBox is Snoop's signature take on Roobet's original viral game Crash, combining Snoop's trademark charisma with the thrill of one of the world's best online casino games. It's clear that neither Snoop nor Roobet are afraid to break the mold and just keep on making history in their one-of-a-kind partnership.

Roobet, on a mission to be the next generation of casino, was the first in the space to make this type of collaboration happen. As part of the 4/20 celebration, HotBox players will automatically receive an additional five entries into the prize draw.

"I'm always hyped to celebrate the dopest day of the year, but this 4/20, I'm thinkin' in kangaroo," said Snoop Dogg. "We're blazin' a trail, sharin' the love, and doin' it Snoop Dogg style. It's all about surprising the fans and keeping the industry guessing. We're keeping it 100% Roo."

Roobet co-founder Matt Duea smiled: "Yeah, I mean when Snoop is your Chief Ganjaroo, 4/20 basically becomes a company holiday. We're humbled to have a brand, community — and a board! — that enjoys this sense of humor. Both Snoop & Roo like to think and do things differently, step way outside the marketing box, and lean into any opportunity to give back to our fans & players. No matter how unconventional it may be. Roooooooo!"

More details on the giveaways, prizes, and competitions will be announced in the coming days.

ABOUT ROOBET:

Roobet is the bellwether of the disruptive & explosive crypto industry and is celebrated in the crypto and gaming spheres as we see a tidal shift in gaming from offline to online. As one of the world's fastest growing fully-licensed crypto casinos - providing a next-generation entertainment experience on an innovative and secure platform accessible to eligible gamers worldwide, Roobet offers over 3,300+ games from world class iGaming studios, a fully-featured Sportsbook, plus original IP. What started as a niche casino for crypto enthusiasts has hit the mainstream, with over 3 billion wagers abroad. With over 300M views on TikTok, the drumbeat from Gen Z and Millennials is building - Roobet is a casino "for the internet, by the internet".

A division of Raw Entertainment B.V., Roobet has a mission to advance everyday applications of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology, while also supporting the content creator economy from which it was born.

