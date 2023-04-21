TCL Raises the Bar of Air Conditioning Technology with Next-Gen TCL FreshIN+ that Truly 'Breathes'

Ground-breaking two-way fresh air replacement system results in cleaner, healthier air for all

HONG KONG, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a leading consumer electronics brand, today introduces its latest breakthrough technology which aims to help consumers live smarter, more convenient and healthier lives, in the form of its first 'breathing' air conditioning technology – TCL FreshIN+ 2.0.

When it comes to household appliances, air conditioning units are particularly important in regard to maintaining good health. TCL's mission to give consumers access to a healthier air circulation within the home has led to the development of cutting-edge technology which not only purifies air coming in but expels any poor-quality air from the inside out - the same way lungs inhale oxygen and exhale harmful carbon dioxide. With this industry first, two-way fresh air replacement system, the TCL FreshIN+ Technology 2.0 effectively 'breathes' in a similar way to the human body.

Breathing in pure air is vital for good health. Respiratory issues can be affected by air that becomes stale and depleted of oxygen from leaving windows and doors closed for long periods of time. As the TCL FreshIN+ 2.0 not only supplies oxygen rich air from the outdoors, but also discharges polluted air, the only air being circulated internally is always fresh and clean.

TCL FreshIN+ 2.0 is able to powerfully circulate a large fresh air volume of 60 cubic meters/h and exhaust air volume of 30 cubic meters/h, meaning just one AC unit has the capacity to ventilate even large room spaces.

Four Specialised Modes for Every Environmental Need

The TCL FreshIN+ Technology 2.0 allows for switching easily between four modes responding to the consumers varying household requirements. Breathing System first exhausts and then inhales, rejecting stale, odorous air first before taking in fresh air from outside. This can be especially vital during months of high humidity, as the it is also able to firstly expel any excess moisture from the air indoors, before intaking air from the outside, enabling the technology to purify the outdoor air and maintain a consistent level of humidity and temperature for optimum comfort.

The Exhaust Mode quickly removes odours and the presence of harmful gases such as formaldehyde, which is particularly useful following the decoration of new houses and for quickly expelling potent smells emitted from household garbage and kitchen waste. In traditional one-way fresh air systems, odours can only be diluted and not completely discharged, meaning the TCL FreshIN+ 2.0 is superior for solving these issues.

For those who are prone to allergies, or for infants who are particularly sensitive to irritants that might be found in the air, the Fresh Air Mode allows for a constant supply of oxygen rich air to be circulating, even whilst the windows closed.

Finally, the Purification Mode helps to eliminate any harmful effects of pollution coming in from the outside. The TCL FreshIN+ Technology 2.0's internal circulation effectively expels fine particle matter (PM2.5) dust and bacteria, keeping the air quality inside your home at a healthy level.

Stay tuned for more updates on the next generation of AC products, equipped with TCL FreshIN+ Technology 2.0.

* Technological functionality and availability may differ between countries/regions

