MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST RUNS WILD WITH PROFESSIONAL ORIENTEER COLM O'HALLORAN

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientology Network's MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST—the weekly series spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists from around the world and all walks of life—announces an episode featuring professional orienteer Colm O'Halloran on April 25, 2023.

MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

Colm O'Halloran is a professional in the sport of orienteering, a competition in which athletes must run across rough and wild landscapes using only a map and compass to navigate the course. For Colm, an elite competitor, the ultimate objective is to live life to the fullest.

ABOUT COLM O'HALLORAN

Born in Cork, Ireland, to a family of six children, Colm enjoyed venturing into the woods from an early age and was quick to take up new outdoor adventures, becoming one of the first windsurfers in Ireland. When he was 12, Colm went to an orienteering event held near his city and enjoyed the combination of an outdoor activity paired with an intellectual challenge. Fifty years later, he's run over 1,000 races, including seven World Championships. He's been featured numerous times in The Irish Orienteer and is a contributor of articles and columns for the magazine. Today, Colm not only continues competing himself, but introduces his passion to others by organizing the annual Irish Orienteering Championship.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

