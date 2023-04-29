Paris Rhône Offering a Limited Deal on 4K UST Laser Projector

- Elevate your home theatre with a Paris Rhône-LT002 4K UST Laser Projector for just $1899

PARIS, April 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris-Rhône, an electrical appliance company with over 100 years of history, is offering a limited-time deal of $900 off on its Paris Rhône-LT002 4K UST laser projector for home theatre enthusiasts. Upgrade your home entertainment with this advanced ultra-short-throw technology device that delivers breathtaking 4K projections up to 150 inches, now available on the Paris Rhône website.

Paris Rhône 4K UST Laser Projector (PRNewswire)

Boasting 4K resolution with 8.3 million pixels and HDR 10, the Paris Rhône-LT002 delivers crisp images and rich details for unmatched visual enjoyment. 2,000 ANSI lumens of brightness ensure vivid and incredible picture quality in all lighting conditions, even when watching movies during the day; while leading ALPD Technology ensures a wide color gamut, high brightness, and high contrast for truly vibrant projections.

What's more, with a 3000:1 native contrast, the Paris Rhône-LT002 clearly projects more details in deep shadows and bright highlights for crystal-clear displays, especially when viewing low-light scenes or black and white films. Viewers will also enjoy precise color expressions thanks to a 100% Rec.709 color gamut, while 50W powerful drivers support Dolby audio and DTS decoding for immersive stereo sound.

With an ultra-short-throw rate of 0.233:1, the Paris Rhône-LT002 can project stunning images from just 5.8-inches to 19.6-inches away from the wall, ranging from 80-inches to 150-inches in size. Its compact frame makes it space saving and easy to place against any wall for a 4K viewing experience at home. Plus, its impressive 25,000-hour lamp life supports viewing of over 12,000 two-hour movies.

The Paris Rhône-LT002 has multiple ports, making it ideal for a range of entertainment devices such as computers, set-top boxes, speakers, and next-generation gaming consoles. Gamers can enjoy fast, low-latency gaming with a 60Hz refresh rate, 50ms response time, and MEMC motion smoothing technology. Upgrade your gaming experience today and save $900 on the Paris Rhône website.

About Paris-Rhône

Paris-Rhône was founded in 1915 and has since expanded to cover a diverse range of products, including air-quality, cleaning, kitchen, audio, and other household appliances. With a century of expertise in innovation and design, Paris-Rhône has built a reputation for creating exceptional smart home appliances that add value to people's lives worldwide.

Find out more about Paris Rhône-LT002

Media Contact:

Paris Rhône: marketing@parisrhone.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Paris Rhône