Sabre appoints Ann J. Bruder as its Chief Legal Officer

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider to the global travel industry, today announced that Ann J. Bruder has joined the company as its Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, effective today. Bruder, a seasoned legal executive and travel industry veteran, will be responsible for all aspects of legal and compliance, including corporate governance, business transactions, commercial matters, litigation, and government affairs.

"We are thrilled to have Ann join our executive team at Sabre. Ann is an excellent attorney, business partner and leader who brings extensive experience in both the travel and technology industries," said Kurt Ekert, the company's president and chief executive officer. "At Sabre, we are undergoing a significant transformation, not only of our technology, but also in the way we operate, prioritize our investments and position the company for long-term success. I believe Ann will play a critical role in this journey as we strive to become the premier global technology platform in travel."

Bruder joins Sabre from Avantax, formerly Blucora, where she served as Chief Legal, Development & Administrative Officer for three years. Prior to that role, she served as Vice President and General Counsel of Airlines Reporting Corporation, or ARC, a leading provider of data, products and services to the travel industry and President of Global Strategic Services, LLC, a boutique strategic advisory firm. Before joining the Global Strategic Services, Bruder served in various global legal roles at Commercial Metals Company, CARBO Ceramics, American Airlines, Continental Airlines and at the law firm of Thompson Coburn LLP. She is a graduate of the Washington University in St. Louis School of Law and the University of Wyoming.

Bruder replaces Chadwick Ho, who departed the company in March.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

SABR-F

Contacts:

Media

Kristin Hays

kristin.hays@sabre.com

Heidi Castle

heidi.castle@sabre.com

sabrenews@sabre.com

Investors

Brian Roberts

Brian.roberts@sabre.com

sabre.investorrelations@sabre.com

Sabre logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sabre) (PRNewsFoto/SABRE) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sabre Corporation