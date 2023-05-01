Zeta Energy Receives Third-Party Verification that its Lithium-Sulfur Battery is Polysulfide Free

HOUSTON, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Energy, a Texas-based company that has developed a safe, low-cost, high performance and sustainable battery for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets, announced today that is has received third-party verification that its lithium-sulfur batteries do not suffer the deleterious polysulfide shuttle effect that has held back lithium-sulfur batteries until now.

Zeta Energy pouch cell with separator removed after more than 100 charge-discharge cycles. The separator shows none of the yellow residue indicative of polysulfide shuttling. (PRNewswire)

Scientists have long been interested in developing lithium-sulfur batteries because of sulfur's potential for extremely high energy density, low weight and low cost. However, until now most lithium-sulfur battery efforts have been thwarted by a problem known as the "polysulfide shuttle effect" that results in low cyclability of sulfur-based batteries. With the shuttle effect, lithium polysulfides form at the cathode, leak into the electrolyte, and diffuse toward the anode. This leakage of active material from the cathode severely limits rechargeability of the battery.

Zeta has developed a family of proprietary sulfurized-carbon cathodes that suppresses the polysulfide shuttle effect, resulting in sulfur-based batteries that offer unprecedented stability and performance. Both a US-based national research institute and a Europe-based international research institute analyzed Zeta Energy's battery cells for polysulfide dissolution and concluded that Zeta Energy's sulfurized-carbon cathode and electrolyte system suppress polysulfide formation and the shuttle effect. As Chief Science Officer Rodrigo Salvatierra notes, "The results from these respected institutions further validate our cathode technology. We are at the forefront of developing a successful Li-S battery that is intrinsically polysulfide-free, enables a high sulfur content, and is compatible with a variety of electrolytes."

Zeta Energy's technology uses unrefined sulfur that is inexpensive and widely abundant. Furthermore, Zeta's batteries use no cobalt, nickel or manganese. Collectively, this makes Zeta's batteries extremely cost effective and dramatically reduces and simplifies the supply chain.

Zeta Energy's cathode works with a patented 3D-structured, metallic-lithium anode technology, also developed by Zeta, that has significantly higher energy density than other major anode chemistries and addresses dendrite issues common to lithium metal. This combined technology was awarded $4 million from ARPA-E's EVs4ALL program to develop advanced batteries that can charge electric vehicles in minutes.

About Zeta Energy

Zeta Energy is a US-based privately held company focused on developing and commercializing high-performance, safe, rechargeable batteries that are lower cost and sustainably manufactured. Zeta has an extensive patent portfolio, over thirty patents and applications, including an exclusive license to patents and patent applications for inventions developed in collaboration with the esteemed Smalley-Curl Institute, NanoCarbon Center and Welch Institute for Advanced Materials at Rice University. Zeta has won prestigious awards for its proprietary carbon nanotube anode and sulfur cathode technology, including awards from ARPA-E and the World Materials Forum.

